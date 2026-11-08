BTC Price Analysis: Key Support Levels to Watch as Bitcoin Enters a Crucial Week

Bitcoin’s recovery toward $81K has been sharply rejected, sending the price back to the lower edge of its daily demand zone. With Bitcoin consolidating near $75.9K, buyers face another important test while futures activity shows signs of heating up.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows Bitcoin remaining below the ascending channel’s midpoint after an unsuccessful attempt to reclaim it. The latest rebound toward $81K ended with a strong bearish candle, reinforcing the sequence of lower highs that has developed since the September and October peaks.

The asset is now hovering near the bottom of the $75K–$78K demand zone. Although this area has attracted buyers on several occasions, the latest reaction has been limited, with small candles forming following the aggressive selloff. This indicates temporary stabilization, but there is little evidence of a convincing reversal so far.

A sustained daily close below $75K would weaken this demand zone and could extend the correction toward the ascending channel’s lower boundary, currently around $72K–$73K. Alternatively, buyers need to recover $78K to improve the immediate outlook. A subsequent reclaim of the $80K–$81K region and the broken channel midpoint would provide stronger evidence that the correction is losing momentum.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the four-hour timeframe, Bitcoin is trading within a descending channel. The recent rally reached the channel’s upper boundary inside the $79.8K–$82K supply zone before reversing sharply. This rejection confirms that sellers continue to defend both horizontal supply and descending trendline resistance.

The subsequent decline carried BTC into the $74.9K–$76.3K demand zone, where it is now consolidating near the channel’s lower boundary. This confluence could support a temporary rebound, but the narrow consolidation and lack of strong bullish follow-through leave the short-term structure fragile.

A sustained recovery above $76.3K would be the first sign of relief, potentially allowing a move toward the recent consolidation area around $77K–$78.5K. However, a broader reversal would require Bitcoin to overcome the descending channel’s upper boundary and reclaim the $79.8K–$82K supply zone.

Conversely, acceptance below $74.9K would signal that buyers have failed to defend the September demand area. A simultaneous breakdown beneath the descending channel could accelerate the decline toward the lower daily support region.

Sentiment Analysis

The Futures Volume Bubble Map classifies futures volume conditions into cooling, neutral, heating, and overheating regimes. The latest observations show heating conditions around $75.8K–$76K, following another heating reading near the failed recovery around $80.5K.

The appearance of heating signals during the latest decline suggests increased futures participation as Bitcoin approaches support. However, volume alone does not establish whether this activity represents fresh short positions, defensive hedging, or buyers attempting to absorb the selloff. The latest bubbles also remain in the heating category rather than overheating.

Combined with the bearish price structure, this activity makes the current demand zone particularly important. Rising participation alongside a confirmed support breakdown could accompany further downside volatility. If buyers instead reclaim $76.3K and build sustained upward momentum, the same increase in activity could mark a contested support defense. For now, the bubble map highlights an active decision area without confirming capitulation or a bottom.