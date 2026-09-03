BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin Rebounds From $76K but Crucial Resistance Remains Above $80K

Bitcoin is holding above $78K after a sharp recovery from the $60K area, but the latest price action suggests that buyers have yet to secure a decisive breakout above the upper resistance levels. At the same time, the exchange whale ratio has risen significantly, adding a potentially bearish supply-side signal to the otherwise constructive technical structure.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows a significant structural improvement following the recovery from the $60K support zone. BTC broke above the $67K area and subsequently reclaimed the $72K zone, which had previously acted as resistance. The price is now trading around $78.5K, comfortably above both major moving averages shown on the chart.

The short-term challenge is the $82K resistance zone. This area coincides with the recent swing highs, making it an important barrier for the buyers. A daily close above this level would strengthen the recovery structure, as it would create a higher high after months of downtrend. Therefore, this potential breakout could open the way toward the $95.6K resistance region.

Momentum has also improved considerably. The daily RSI climbed from oversold territory during the June bottom and is now just below the overbought territory. However, it has started to turn lower after reaching elevated levels, suggesting that momentum is cooling rather than accelerating.

On the downside, the $72K zone is the first major support to monitor. Holding above it would keep the broader recovery intact, while a deeper correction could bring the $67K region back into focus.

Therefore, the daily structure remains cautiously constructive, but BTC needs to clear $82K to confirm that the recent recovery is evolving into a stronger bullish continuation rather than another rejection from resistance.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart provides a more cautious picture. BTC has been moving inside a falling wedge-like structure since reaching the $82K area in late August. The upper trendline has repeatedly capped advances, while the lower boundary currently sits around $76K.

BTC is now testing the upper boundary of this structure once again. A successful breakout above this resistance line, which is currently near the $78K mark and declining, would be the first indication that buyers are attempting to regain short-term control.

A potential breakout would lead to another push toward the $82K area, which, as mentioned, is currently the most important resistance level on the daily timeframe.

Conversely, failure to break the wedge and a move below $76K could trigger a deeper correction toward the $72K-$74K area, which has turned into support after getting broken to the upside earlier. Holding this zone would be critical for keeping the recovery alive, as a breakdown could undo all the positive price action BTC has shown over the past couple of weeks.

On-Chain Analysis

The exchange whale ratio measures the proportion of exchange inflows associated with the largest transactions, making it useful for assessing whether large holders are becoming more active in sending BTC to exchanges. A rising reading can indicate increased potential selling pressure, although it does not necessarily mean that whales are immediately selling.

The chart shows the 30-day moving average of Bitcoin’s exchange whale ratio rising sharply during the latest price recovery. It has moved back toward the 0.32 area, which is nearly the highest level visible on the chart, while BTC is trading around $78.5K.

This development is worth monitoring. Bitcoin has recovered substantially from its June lows, but the increasing whale ratio suggests that large transactions toward exchanges have also become more prominent, which could unbalance the supply and demand equation in favor of the sellers. If this elevated reading persists while BTC struggles to break above the $80K-$82K area, it could reinforce the case for a rejection or consolidation.

On the other hand, a decisive breakout above $82K accompanied by a subsequent decline in the whale ratio would provide a more constructive confirmation that the increased whale activity is not translating into significant distribution and that there is enough fresh demand to absorb whales’ distribution.