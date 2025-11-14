BTC Plunges to a 6-Month Low – More Blood Ahead or Bottom Near?

Bitcoin falls below $100K to $97K amid rising whale and miner selling. Key supports at $95K, $82K, and $66K now under watch by traders.

Bitcoin has broken below the $100,000 mark. As of press time, the price sits at $97,1000, down 6% over the last 24 hours and 4% in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, volume remains high, and sellers continue to control the market. Traders are watching key levels to assess whether more downside is likely.

Price Rejected at $107K, Trend Turns Lower

The $107,000 zone once again acted as unbreakable resistance. Bitcoin failed to move above it, then quickly reversed. Michaël van de Poppe noted the rejection led to a move below $100,000, which swept the previous lows. He said a move back above $100,700 is needed to change the current trend.

Rejection at $107K triggered a potential test on the downside. That took place. Now, it lost the $100K area and took all the liquidity beneath the lows for #Bitcoin. It's not great, and the trend (lower timeframes) is down. However, in order to change that, a reclaim of… — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 13, 2025

Notably, the short-term structure shows consistent lower highs and lower lows. Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that BTC has now broken below the June low around $98,000. He also noted that both the daily 200EMA and 200MA have been lost. These are widely followed by traders and funds, and their loss suggests trend weakness.

Daan added that spot selling has picked up. He observed 14 consecutive 15-minute red candles, showing steady sell pressure. Some short covering could take place around this area, but resistance remains above.

On-Chain Data Points to Thin Support Below

Glassnode’s URPD chart shows that most BTC was last moved around $95,930, with around 230,728 units at that price. This level now acts as a major support zone.

Ali Martinez, a market analyst, pointed out that the next key levels are $82,045 and $66,900. They also show high UTXO activity, with 135,789 BTC and 213,578 BTC moved there.

Between $95,930 and $82,000, the chart shows lower on-chain activity. This means fewer holders have history in that range, so the price could drop quickly if the current support breaks.

In addition, analyst Crypto Patel commented that BTC dropped as expected after retesting the $106K–$107K zone, adding that the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci range is now key.

“If it fails, BTC could slide below $80K.”

As CryptoPotato reported, the $94,000 area is also being watched. It aligns with the 66-week exponential moving average and an unfilled CME futures gap. These gaps are often filled later, so this zone may still draw a price.

Whales and Miners Send Coins to Exchanges

Large BTC holders have started moving units to Binance. Inflows had been quiet in the past months but have now increased. This shift in behavior has added to selling pressure.

Miners have also stepped up their exchange activity. Their transfers have risen in the fourth quarter, adding more supply to the market. Combined with whale activity, this has kept price action weak.