BTC Open Interest Drops 50% Leaving Market Primed for a Big Move

Funding rates have been oscillating between -12% and +7%, pointing to a derivatives market with no dominant directional bias.

Bitcoin futures open interest has dropped by half, falling from $42 billion in October 2025 to $21 billion as of April 8, 2026.

This is according to data supplied by analytics platform BIT, whose analysts suggested the sharp dip in leveraged positions is because the market has undergone a reset, leaving BTC “priced for a move” after months of rangebound trading.

Open Interest Reset Leaves BTC Market Less Crowded

On-chain technician Markus Thielen wrote BIT’s report, which said that positioning has been washed out and that halving of open interest shows that traders are resetting their exposure across the board. Their data shows that leverage has considerably thinned, with funding rates failing to stay consistently positive in recent weeks and instead swinging between -12% and +7%.

The change implies that there is now a more balanced derivatives market, and according to BIT, the absence of large liquidation cascades even in the face of geopolitical tensions that have gripped the markets for the last few weeks supports the view that most risk has already been cleared. Thielen pointed out that the last “meaningful” liquidation event occurred two months ago on February 6.

The analyst added that while the presence of fewer leveraged positions does not guarantee an immediate directional move, it has made BTC more sensitive to new catalysts, with even modest inflows or changes in sentiment able to move prices more aggressively than before.

This is happening just as the market is experiencing a rise in prices, which saw Bitcoin jump to about $72,000 today after news broke that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a temporary ceasefire. Before that, statements by President Donald Trump threatening attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz had riled up the markets, with the flagship failing at the time to breach the $70,000 level.

Bitcoin had gone back just below $72,000 at the time of writing, with the price still representing an uptick of over 4% in the last 24 hours, with the weekly and monthly timeframes also flashing green.

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Ethereum’s Situation Is Different

The picture in Ethereum looks very different, and the contrast is worth noting.

According to an April 6 post on X by pseudonymous analyst Darkfost, Ethereum’s open interest has climbed back toward its all-time high of 7.8 million ETH, recovering nearly 3 million ETH since October of last year.

At the same time, the ratio of spot trading to futures trading on Binance has fallen to its lowest recorded level, with futures volumes running approximately seven times higher than spot volumes.