Peter Brandt Pushes Back on Bitcoin Collapse Talk

Peter Brandt has addressed growing speculation about a potential breakdown in Bitcoin’s long-term trend. In a post shared on July 13, the seasoned trader said that while BTC appears to be nearing a key stage, it does not show signs of a structural failure.

It the entire price history of Bitcoin was a fruit, what fruit would you say it was? pic.twitter.com/FPEU1bUvnf — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 13, 2025

His chart, based on a parabolic regression model that covers Bitcoin’s full history, raised questions from followers. One user suggested that another major breakout would require capital inflows in the tens of trillions—something they viewed as unlikely. Brandt responded:

“Short of a complete re-ordering of the global reserve currency structure, I believe we will soon reach a climax in this advance.”

Price Arc Still Holding, But Gains May Slow

Brandt’s take signals that Bitcoin may be approaching the upper bounds of its long-term price path. While there may still be room for growth, he indicated that further moves higher will likely demand more capital and may hinge on broader shifts in global markets.

Rather than warning of an incoming crash, his comment suggests Bitcoin is moving into a slower phase of its cycle. The trend is intact, but the pace and ease of gains could change.

Rising Costs, Slower Returns

Some investors argue that Bitcoin is becoming harder to accumulate at scale. As institutional buyers and treasuries commit larger sums, they are receiving less BTC in return. This rising cost has led some to doubt whether sharp price moves are still realistic.

Brandt’s view doesn’t rule that out. He points out that without large macroeconomic changes, the next breakout could be tougher to sustain.

In May, Peter Brandt also sparked debate with a poll on X, asking followers which token they would invest $100,000 in—XRP or SOL. While some highlighted Solana’s recent chart strength, Brandt noted that he considers more than just price movement.