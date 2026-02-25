BTC, ETH, XRP Surge as On-Chain Data Shows ‘Explosive Buying’ From Whales

The total crypto market cap has added $150 billion in just over a day.

The cryptocurrency markets are on the move again, this time in the opposite direction compared to the most recent developments and price pressure.

Bitcoin, for example, skyrocketed by more than five grand since yesterday’s low. Recall that the asset plunged to a multi-week low of $62,500 atfter the latest uncertainty sparked from the US tariff regime by Trump over the weekend.

However, the largest cryptocurrency exploded off that local bottom in the following hours. Minutes ago, it flew to $68,000 for the first time since the weekend, and CoinGecko data currently shows that it’s up by over 6% in the past 24 hours alone.

Data shared by analyst CW shows “explosive buying,” according to the BTC CVD indicator. They attributed it to whales stepping up and buying the latest dip, while indicating that retail has remained on the sidelines.

The $BTC CVD indicator shows explosive buying. Buying from whales is exploding. However, buying from retail investors (the orange group) is nothing. Furthermore, the selling wall at 70k has disappeared. buying force is increase, while resistance has decrease. pic.twitter.com/huIaoqxOeW — CW (@CW8900) February 25, 2026

Even more impressive gains come from some altcoins, including their leader. Ethereum has rocketed by over 10% daily and now trades well above $2,000 after it slipped and retested the $1,800 support yesterday. Recent analysis from Ali Martinez shows that ETH has either already bottomed or it’s very close to doing so.

XRP has jumped by 7% in the past day, and now sits above $1.45. This means that the cross-border token has reclaimed the coveted $1.36 support, which many analysts called its most significant level in terms of determining whether XRP still has legs to run.

SOL has pumped by over 12%, making it the biggest gainer from the larger-cap alts. DOGE follows suit, with a 10% jump to over $0.10. FIL, DOT, MORPHO, APT, and UNI have rocketed by over 20% daily.

The total value of wrecked positions has jumped to nearly $400 million daily, with shorts responsible for the lion’s share. BTC and ETH shorts are worth almost $300 million daily. More than 100,000 traders have been wrecked, while the single-largest liquidation order (worth $11.32 million) took place on Hyperliquid.