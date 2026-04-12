BTC, ETH, XRP: Ranking the Most and Least Quantum-Resistant Assets

XRP emerged as the safest option, at least according to ChatGPT's model. Here's why.

A lot was said about quantum computing over the past several years, and although the technology is not fully here yet, many industry experts believe it could be threatening to numerous cryptocurrencies because it uses algorithms like Shor’s to break the public-key cryptography (ECC/RSA) that secures them.

A powerful device could, in theory, reverse-engineer private keys from public keys, allowing attackers to steal funds, while Grover’s algorithm could undermine mining security and enable 51% attacks. But which of the top cryptocurrencies are under the biggest threat? Here’s what ChatGPT had to say.

BTC – Most Exposed, but Misunderstood

Bitcoin appears as the most susceptible to the quantum threat as it uses ECDSA, which is directly breakable by Shor’s algorithm. The danger is even greater when it comes to old/dormant BTC, as they could already be exposed.

The positive news is that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work is not directly breakable and only signatures are at risk. Additionally, multiple industry participants have launched different initiatives to protect the world’s largest blockchain from potential future threats. Binance’s Changpeng Zhao also opined recently that “At a high level, all crypto has to do is upgrade to quantum-resistant algorithms.”

However, he also acknowledged the fact that older and dormant BTC could be a problem, especially the ones stored in Satoshi Nakamoto’s wallet, an estimated one million units.

“If those coins move, then it means he/she is still around, which is interesting to know,” he said. However, if they don’t move in a certain period of time, “it might be better to lock or effectively burn those addresses so that they don’t go to the first hacker who cracks it.”

Ethereum – High Exposure, Bigger Attack Surface

Google’s recent report indicated that quantum could crack the top 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets in just days. ChatGPT noted that ETH could be even more exposed than BTC structurally, as it has a much larger attack surface. All of the niches within its operation – from smart contracts and DeFi protocols to validators, bridges, and layer-2s.

In fact, the aforementioned report specifically reads that “smart contracts and PoS expand the attack surface.” Similar to the Bitcoin ecosystem, though, prominent names working on Ethereum’s broader development, such as co-founder Vitalik Buterin, recently unveiled plans on how to protect the network against the quantum threat.

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XRP – Least Exposed (Relatively)

Although XRP also uses elliptic curve cryptography, which makes it vulnerable, ChatGPT determined that it’s the least exposed out of the three, given its usage model and different architecture. The faster transaction finality results in a smaller attack window. It also relies less on smart contracts, has a lower DeFi complexity, and its validator ecosystem is more controlled. This statement also aligned with what crypto researcher Vet said last week.

The XRP Ledger allows multi-signing and flexible key structures, and the general consensus is that it’s easier to implement coordinated upgrades than on Bitcoin, for example.