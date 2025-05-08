The broader cryptocurrency market has charted a notable increase over the past hours following an announcement from the US president about a “major trade deal” expected to be announced tomorrow.

BTC, ETH, XRP, Altcoins Gain

As CryptoPotato reported, Bitcoin’s price is seemingly aimed for the important technical and psychological resistance level at $100,000.

The broader cryptocurrency market is also mostly in green, as seen in the heatmap below.

ETH is up by 3.6%, though it’s worth noting that the protocol went through a major update called Pectra yesterday. It combines a total of 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP), including account abstraction designed to transform regular wallets into smart contract-like powerhouses.

XRP is also in the green. Its price is up by almost 2%. Other altcoins such as SOL, DOGE, ADA, AVAX, LINK, TONCOIN, HBAR, and more, are charting gains between 2% and 5%.

Trump Teases Major Trade Deal

Representatives of the United States and China are expected to meet this weekend and discuss a potential trade deal.

That said, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that there will be an announcement of a major deal coming up tomorrow, without sharing any concrete details.

Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG AND HIGHLY RESPECTED COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY.