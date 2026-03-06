BTC, ETH at a Crossroads After Reclaiming Key Levels, ADA Whales on the Move: Bits Recap March 6th

The past few days have been quite positive for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), whose prices soared to a one-month peak.

Cardano’s ADA also headed north, but the bears intercepted the move, and the asset is now deep in red territory on a weekly scale. The correction aligns with recent whale behavior, suggesting they may be scaling back their exposure to the token.

BTC’s Performance

Nearly a week ago, the US and Israeli forces attacked Iran, thus marking the start of a new major military conflict that stunned the world and sent shockwaves through the financial and crypto markets. BTC reacted with an immediate plunge below $64,000, but just hours later, it rebounded above $67,000 following reports that the supreme leader of the Asian country, Ali Khamenei, had been killed.

The primary cryptocurrency continued its uptrend, reaching a monthly high of nearly $74,000 on March 4. Some of the potential catalysts behind the rally could be the initial indications that Iran is willing to discuss terms for ending the war, as well as the growing interest in the asset from large investors.

Data from SoSoValue show that inflows into spot BTC ETFs have been substantial over the past several days. The trend indicates that big investors, such as hedge funds and pension funds, have been increasing their exposure to the asset through these funds, whose issuers must buy real Bitcoin to back these purchases.

Some analysts, such as Ali Martinez, believe BTC could post much more significant gains in the short term. Earlier this week, he underlined the importance of reclaiming the $70,685 resistance level, adding that the $72,000-$81,000 zone has very little supply and describing it as “open air in that range.”

“The next major supply clusters appear around $83,307 and $84,569, which could act as the significant resistance zones,” he claimed.

Others were not so bullish. X user Ted reminded that shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, BTC showed a similar upside move before undergoing a severe correction, suggesting history could repeat itself.

How’s ETH Doing?

The second-largest cryptocurrency followed BTC’s footsteps, posting a painful decline below $1,900 but later rising to almost $2,200. As of this moment, it trades at around $2,060, representing a 4% increase on a seven-day scale.

Earlier this week, Ali Martinez assumed that a sustained close above $2,147 could set the stage for a further ascent to $2,335 or even $2,542. On-chain indicators such as the plummeting supply of ETH stored on exchanges support the bullish case.

Recently, the balance plunged to 15.93 million tokens, the lowest point since the summer of 2016. This means that investors continue to abandon centralized trading venues and move their holdings to self-custody, thereby reducing immediate selling pressure.

On the other hand, analysts like X user Emirhan suggested that a break below the key $2,109 level could open the door to a drop to under $1,900. The price did indeed slip beneath that mark, and we have yet to see whether an additional decline will come next.

The ADA Whales

Cardano’s native token tried to reclaim $0.30 but failed, and it is now worth around $0.26 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 7% decrease over the last week.

According to Martinez, the big investors have “redistributed” 230 million tokens in the span of just seven days. His graph displays a reduction in their total holdings, which can be interpreted as a major sell-off that could impact the price for several reasons.

This development increases the amount of ADA circulating on the open market, and without a corresponding rise in demand, the additional supply could suppress the valuation. Additionally, whale distribution signals fading confidence that may unsettle smaller players and prompt them to cash out as well.

It is important to note that the big investors had a much different strategy in recent months, accumulating roughly 820 million ADA between August 2025 and February this year.