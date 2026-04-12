BTC Dips Further as Trump Reacts to Failed Peace Talks With 50% Tariff Threat Against China

The meeting went well but both parties couldn't agree on the nuclear matter, which is "the only point that really mattered," said Trump.

Bitcoin’s price slipped once again in the past few hours as US President Donald Trump made his first comments on the tension in the Middle East after the failure of the peace talks.

In a post on his social media platform, the POTUS said the meeting “went well” as most points were “agreed to,” besides the most important one: nuclear. He also warned that the US Navy will “begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

In a separate post, he blamed Iran for failing to reopen the Strait despite promising to do so, which “caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world.”

Separately, Trump warned China and other countries that might be aiding Iran with weapons that the US will impose a 50% tariff if proven so.

Bitcoin’s price had already felt the consequences of the failed peace talks that took place on Saturday. As reported earlier, the asset fell by over two grand in minutes after US Vice President JD Vance announced that both parties didn’t reach an agreement.

After Trump’s social media posts went viral, the cryptocurrency fell further, dipping to a multi-day low of under $71,000. More volatility is expected later tonight when the legacy futures markets open, especially those that focus on oil.