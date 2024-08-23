This week, BTC, BNB, and TRX turned bullish with sustained gains. Will the rally continue over the weekend?

1. BTC Price Prediction

Bitcoin has formed a large pennant since the crash on Aug 5th. If the price manages to break above it, that will confirm a bullish bias and see the price rush to the $64k resistance level. This is the most important target right now for bulls.

On the other hand, if the price falls below this pennant, then bears will take over and quickly push Bitcoin to the $58k support level. At the time of this post, the bias leans bullish, but this will be confirmed with a clear breakout.

BTC is standing at $61,000 at press time.

2. BNB Price Prediction

In an impressive surge, BNB managed to book a 12% price increase this past week and does not appear ready to stop here. This movement comes after the price re-confirmed the support at $500.

The first target for this rally is $600. If bulls claim that as support, the next major target will be the all-time high at $700.

BNB is standing at $580 at press time.

3. TRX Price Prediction

Tron surprised the market with this sustained rally, booking an impressive 20% price increase this week alone. This attracted a lot of attention, and the price action shows it. Moreover, if this momentum is sustained, then this cryptocurrency has a good shot at making an all-time high in this cycle before Solana and Ethereum.

The current target for this rally is 18 cents, and any price above this level will set a new record for Tron.

TRX is standing at $0.16 at press time.