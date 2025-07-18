It was a big week in the cryptocurrency world, with the US voting on a few legislations and fresh all-time highs for bitcoin and a some larger-cap altcoins.

But first, let’s take you back to the previous one, which was critical in its own right. After all, BTC managed to break out of its consolidation phase last Wednesday and marked a new all-time high of almost $119,000 about this time last Friday.

The weekend was calmer, but the largest cryptocurrency went on the offensive once again on Monday, surpassing $123,000 to set its latest record. More volatility ensued on Tuesday, but this time in the opposite direction, which drove the asset south by several grand to under $116,000.

Nevertheless, the bulls reappeared after this somewhat expected correction, given the fact that BTC had gained about $15,000 within days without losing any traction. They stopped the freefall in the middle of the week and pushed bitcoin higher to $120,000 on a couple of occasions. That resistance, though, turned out to be harder to reclaim, and the subsequent rejections resulted in another price drop to under $118,000 as of press time.

This means that BTC has essentially erased the weekly gains, even though it managed to register a fresh all-time high on Monday. In contrast, most altcoins have registered mindblowing weekly gains.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Ripple’s cross-border token led the charge and notched a new record of its own at over $3.6 before it retraced toward the previous one of $3.4. Other double-digit price gainers include ETH, DOGE, XLM, LINK, HBAR, AVAX, CRO, and more.

Some of those gains, which transpired in the past 24 hours, were attributed to the recently passed legislations in the US, such as the GENIUS Act.

Market Data

Market Cap: $3.93T | 24H Vol: $307B | BTC Dominance: 59.5%

BTC: $117,610 (-0.4%) | ETH: $3,570 (+18.5%) | XRP: $3.43 (+21.6%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Bitcoin’s Price is Nowhere Near Overheating Despite Surge to $123K: CryptoQuant. Following BTC’s epic surge to and beyond $123,000, market analysts and commentators were quick to praise the move and provide further insight on what might have driven it and how high it can go – here’s CryptoQuant’s take on it, and this is the one from Bitfinex.

Bitcoin’s Realized Cap Taps $1T Milestone, Fueled by 25% Surge in 2025. Aside from BTC’s price on exchanges, another important metric – the cryptocurrency’s realized cap – also reached a new all-time high this week, breaking above $1 trillion for the first time.

Ripple Climbs Higher: XRP Is Bigger Than Uber, Boeing, and Guns for Goldman. Following its impressive ascent into uncharted territory, Ripple’s market cap grew past $200 billion at one point, which helped it become the 81st biggest global asset by that metric. XRP is now bigger than Uber, while Goldman Sachs is not far ahead.

BlackRock’s ETH ETF Draws $546M as 10-Day Inflows Hit $2.1B. ETH’s spectacular growth in the past few weeks has been driven partially by the mindblowing net inflows in the spot Ethereum ETFs in the US. Naturally, BlackRock’s ETHA leads the pack as it set another record this week.

25% of Bitcoin at Risk: Developers Push for Quantum-Resistant Upgrade. Despite all the positive price-related records, some of the most prominent developers working on the world’s largest blockchain warned that 25% of all BTC might be at risk and urged for a quantum-resistant upgrade.

Saylor’s Strategy Bought Another 4,225 BTC Before Bitcoin’s Price Explosion: Details. Saylor’s Strategy didn’t announce a big BTC buy last week, but it stepped back on the accumulation pedal on Monday, as reported. The company spent over $470 million to acquire 4,225 BTC, pushing its total to over 600,000 BTC.

Charts

This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and HYPE – click here for the complete price analysis.