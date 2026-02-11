BTC and XRP Crash Over? Analyst Pinpoints Exact Rebound Timeline

The timeframe might be shorter than you expect.

The cryptocurrency market is bleeding out once again, led by bitcoin’s decline to under $67,000 for the first time since last Friday’s calamity.

However, one analyst believes there’s finally good news for BTC and XRP, and he even provided a more precise timing for the potential rebound.

The primary cryptocurrency has been in a free-fall state for weeks. It stood over $90,000 on January 28, but dumped by $30,000 since then to bottom out, at least for now, at $60,000 last Friday.

It tried to recover some ground since then and tapped $72,000 on a couple of occasions, but was stopped yesterday again and driven to under $67,000 as of press time.

Approximately at the time when the latest correction took place, popular analyst Ali Martinez said on X that the early TD Sequential buy signal had flashed for BTC. Moreover, he was precise with the timing of the potential rebound, claiming that it could be in the next 3-9 days.

Early TD Sequential buy signal on Bitcoin $BTC, suggesting a potential rebound could take shape over the next 3–9 days. pic.twitter.com/E1poXoOcNI — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 10, 2026

The metric, developed by Tom DeMark, identifies potential market reversal points, usually after a strong move in either direction. Martinez has frequently posted about the TD Sequential for several cryptocurrencies, and the indicator’s success rate has been rather impressive, especially for Ripple’s XRP.

Before the latest drop, the cross-border token also flashed a buy signal. Although it has since retraced by 3-4%, Martinez reminded that the TD Sequential has “perfectly timed” the local top for XRP in the past, and could signal a rapid rebound now.

The TD Sequential perfectly timed the local top on $XRP, and now it’s flashing a buy signal. pic.twitter.com/5FI3Pepsnz — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 10, 2026