The cryptocurrency market has rebounded, with major coins like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano seeing gains.

The frog-themed meme coin Brett (BRETT) surged over 15%, fueled by new exchange listings, and now ranks as the sixth-largest in its category.

Climbing the Crypto Ladder

The cryptocurrency sector has recovered much of the losses witnessed in the past few days, with its current market cap rising to $2.5 trillion (per CoinGecko’s data).

Leading digital assets, such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), are well in the green, while the situation in the meme coin niche looks even more bullish.

One of the best performers there is the frog-themed Brett (BRETT), whose price jumped by over 15% on a daily scale, surpassing the $0.15 mark. Its market capitalization exceeded $1.5 billion, thus flipping Bonk Inu (BONK) and becoming the sixth-biggest in the cohort. Floki Inu (FLOKI) holds the fifth spot with a market cap of approximately $1.7 billion.

One reason behind BRETT’s latest rally could be the support from the US-based crypto exchange Kraken, which listed BRETT perpetual futures contracts. Those products allow traders to speculate on the future price movements of particular digital currencies without owning them. They offer high leverage, do not have an expiration date, and require users to maintain a certain margin level to keep their positions open.

Other crypto exchanges that recently enabled trading services with the meme coin include KuCoin, Bitget, BitMart, Uphold, and more.

The Community’s Reaction

Numerous industry participants highlighted BRETT’s progress, envisioning further gains. The X user PCR predicted that the next goal for the asset’s market cap is to surpass $2 billion and eventually rise to as high as $10 billion.

Crash was even more bullish, expecting the figure to skyrocket to the ridiculous $100 billion sometime in the future. Such an explosion would place BRETT among the top 5 cryptocurrencies, a scenario that seems quite implausible considering that it has to flip major altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) to reach that position.

As of the moment, the frog-themed meme coin might look like an attractive investment option, but investors should be aware that assets of that type can experience severe price plunges in a short period of time, resulting in painful financial losses. Those about to enter the ecosystem should take a look at our video to protect themselves from some common mistakes: