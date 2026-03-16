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BREAKING: Strategy Buys $1.57 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

Strategy has bought a whopping $1.57 billion of Bitcoin and now holds 761,058 BTC.
George Georgiev

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Michael Saylor took to social media to announce that Strategy has bought a massive amount of BTC today.

The firm acquired a total of 22,337 BTC for a total of $1.57 billion, spending roughly $70,194 per bitcoin.

This puts their total holdings at 761,068 BTC bought at approximately $75,696 per bitcoin.

It also means that the most recent price increase was likely due to this particular buy wall. As CryptoPotato reported, BTC pushed above $74,000 today, driving the entire crypto market with it.

It’s worth noting that institutional inflows have also been steady over the past week, with BlackRock’s IBIT spot BTC ETF reporting positive flows for five consecutive days and buying more than $600 million.

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.