BREAKING: Strategy Buys $1.57 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

Strategy has bought a whopping $1.57 billion of Bitcoin and now holds 761,058 BTC.

Michael Saylor took to social media to announce that Strategy has bought a massive amount of BTC today.

The firm acquired a total of 22,337 BTC for a total of $1.57 billion, spending roughly $70,194 per bitcoin.

Strategy has acquired 22,337 BTC for ~$1.57 billion at ~$70,194 per bitcoin. As of 3/15/2026, we hodl 761,068 $BTC acquired for ~$57.61 billion at ~$75,696 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/6hv6PjzOKQ — Michael Saylor (@saylor) March 16, 2026

This puts their total holdings at 761,068 BTC bought at approximately $75,696 per bitcoin.

It also means that the most recent price increase was likely due to this particular buy wall. As CryptoPotato reported, BTC pushed above $74,000 today, driving the entire crypto market with it.

It’s worth noting that institutional inflows have also been steady over the past week, with BlackRock’s IBIT spot BTC ETF reporting positive flows for five consecutive days and buying more than $600 million.