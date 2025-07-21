Publicly-traded company Strategy Inc. has acquired 6220 BTC for approximately $740 million at an average price just shy of $119,000.

The firm, spearheaded by Michael Saylor – Wall Street’s most vocal Bitcoin proponent – now holds a whopping 607,770 BTC acquired for $43.6 billion with an average price of $71,756 per coin.

Strategy has acquired 6,220 BTC for ~$739.8 million at ~$118,940 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.8% YTD 2025. As of 7/20/2025, we hodl 607,770 $BTC acquired for ~$43.61 billion at ~$71,756 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/8z5HygrDWs — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 21, 2025

This is the last in line of multiple previous acquisitions. Last Monday, the company bought another 4225 BTC before Bitcoin’s price exploded to a new all-time high.

Back then, the average price was $111,827.

Companies focused on establishing crypto treasuries are becoming more and more common. And while we’re used to seeing BTC-focused firms, ETH is also starting to attract a lot of attention. Just today, CryptoPotato reported that a Pantera-backed company called The Ether Machine plans to go public with a committed capital of 400,000 ETH.