TL;DR

Pi Network has integrated TransFi as a KYB-verified fiat on-ramp provider, allowing users in over 70 countries to buy and convert PI tokens using local payment methods.

Recently, the team extended the .pi domain auction until the end of September, enabling Pioneers to personalize their wallets.

More Options for PI Traders

Pi News – an X account associated with the crypto project Pi Network – revealed that TransFi has officially completed its KYB (Know Your Business) process as a verified third‑party fiat on‑ramp partner. The fintech platform is integrated with the Pi Wallet, meaning people can now buy and convert PI tokens directly with local fiat currency.

TransFi is a Lithuania-based fintech startup with operations spanning over 70 countries. It supports hundreds of payment methods, including fiat and crypto settlements.

Pi Network disclosed the news on its official X account. It explained the initiative has become possible thanks to the integration of an Onramper on Pi Wallet: “a third-party, KYB-verified on-ramp aggregator that simplifies on-ramp services for Pioneers.”

The team clarified that users can access the feature through the Pi Wallet, where they can choose from different services and utilize the one they prefer.

“Note: the only KYB-verified on-ramp partners are Onramp.money, Transfi and Banxa,” the announcement reads.

The Recent Reminder

Earlier this week, the team behind the project reminded users that the .pi Domains Auction has been extended to the end of September, giving them more time to innovate, build, and bid for their applications.

The domains will allow pioneers to personalize their PI wallets and interact within the ecosystem more easily. For example, instead of lengthy addresses containing numerous letters and numbers, people can use their names and the .pi ending to receive payments or conduct other operations. The concept behind these domains is similar to that of .eth (Ethereum Name Services) or .bnb (BSC Name Services).

Extending previously set deadlines has become a signature move for Pi Network. Over the past few years, the team has prolonged the launch of its Open Network and many other key events.

The latest extension of the auction sparked disapproval among certain members of the community. Some described Pi Network as a scam, whereas others lost complete trust in it.