Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

BREAKING: Bitcoin’s Price Plunges Below $64K as Israel Attacks Iran

Israel also announced a state of emergency as it expects a quick retaliation by Iran.
Jordan Lyanchev

Share:

Share:

The enhanced price volatility this week continues, as bitcoin has started to lose value rapidly once again, dropping to a multi-day low of well under $63,600.

The latest leg down was likely prompted by the quickly escalating global tension, especially between the two old enemies – Iran and Israel.

The breaking story started to develop less than half an hour ago on Saturday morning when multiple news outlets reported that Israel had launched an “preemptive attack” against Iran. The former’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced a state of emergency within the country because they expect retaliation from Iran by drones and other strikes.

Similar instances in the past have impacted bitcoin’s price, and this time is no different. Given the fact that the cryptocurrency space is the only financial market open during the weekend, the effects were immediate.

In the span of just minutes, bitcoin went from $66,000 to $63,600 before recovering some ground to $64,000. However, the asset is down by over four grand since yesterday when it was rejected at $68,000.

Before that, it peaked at $70,000 on Wednesday after it bounced from a multi-week low of $62,500 marked a day earlier. The altcoins have experienced similar volatility, with many dropping by 2% or more in the past hour alone.

Consequently, the liquidations are on the rise again, hitting $450 million on a 24-hour scale. $185 million from the total came in just the last hour.

You may also like:

Liquidation Data on CoinGlass
Liquidation Data on CoinGlass
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price
News Icon

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.