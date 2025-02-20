Brazil has made history as the first country to approve a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling its growing influence in the crypto market.

The fund, managed by Hashdex, will soon be available on the B3 stock exchange, with Genial Investimentos overseeing administration.

XRP ETF Approved in Brazil

According to the report by Portal do Bitcoin, the new XRP ETF was approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and officially established in December 2024. It is currently in its early stages. While an official launch date remains unknown, Hashdex has assured investors that trading details will be announced soon.

The approval highlights an increasing institutional interest in XRP and strengthens Brazil’s position in digital asset adoption.

The country has already solidified its position as a key player in Latin America’s cryptocurrency surge. It has also witnessed significant growth in terms of institutional investment. Between late 2023 and early 2024, transactions of more than $1 million grew by nearly 48.4% amidst increased interest from major financial entities.

As reported earlier, the country ranks just behind Argentina in total cryptocurrency value received, which reached approximately $90.3 billion between July 2023 and June 2024. Stablecoin adoption is also strong, with Brazil accounting for 59.8% of the region’s transaction volume during the same period.

XRP ETF in the US

The latest development appears to be a natural progression for the country, given its history of supporting Bitcoin ETFs and a favorable regulatory system. This approval also coincides with a surge of spot XRP ETF applications in the United States, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing proposals from companies like 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, and CoinShares.

According to fresh insights from Polymarket, there is an 80% likelihood that the SEC will approve an XRP ETF in 2025, reflecting high confidence among bettors. This projection is notably higher than the 65% probability assigned by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.

Beyond XRP, the securities watchdog in the US has also acknowledged applications for spot ETFs featuring other altcoins, such as Solana and Litecoin.