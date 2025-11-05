Brad Garlinghouse: Here’s Ripple’s Valuation Post–$500M Capital Injection

Well-known entities such as Fortress Investment Group, Brevan Howard, Marshall Wace, Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, and Galaxy Digital invested a total $500 million into Ripple, as announced earlier today by CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

He noted that this puts the entire company valuation at a whopping $40 billion.

2025, without a doubt, has been an incredible year for @Ripple, and a record year for crypto as a whole. Although we have a couple of months left, this announcement feels like the cherry on top of a mountain of good news: Today we announced a $500M investment in Ripple, from… https://t.co/vuMAQfKo1n — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 5, 2025

After highlighting Ripple’s big year, which began roughly a year ago after the US elections and the promise of a friendlier regulatory regime, Garlinghouse outlined today’s announcement as the “cherry on top of a mountain of good news.”

“This investment isn’t just validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP, but also a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like. I’m very proud of what we’ve built, and all that’s to come,” he added.

During the ongoing Swell 2025 Conference, Ripple’s team made sure to emphasize some of the significant achievements reached lately, aside from the $40 billion valuation.

These include more than $95 billion in total Ripple Payments payment volume, its own stablecoin going above a $1 billion market cap, some of the biggest acquisitions in the past couple of years, and the growing number of 75 regulatory licenses globally.

Meanwhile, the company’s largest native token, XRP, has recovered some of the losses marked yesterday when it dumped below $2.10 during the market-wide crash. The asset is up by over 10% since then and now sits close to $2.30.

