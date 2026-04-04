Boring Weekend, Explosive Month? Here’s What to Expect in April for Bitcoin

The following 36-48 hours are expected to be quiet, but what comes next?

A tradition started in early 2026 when the US attacked Venezuela and captured its leader and his wife in the early hours of Saturday morning under Trump’s orders. Iran was also attacked during the first day of the weekend.

Perhaps the most likely reason for this is the fact that all (well, almost all) financial markets are closed at the time, and there won’t be massive turbulence for investors and the US economy. However, this narrative doesn’t apply to the always-open cryptocurrency market, which tends to feel the impact of these actions immediately and the most.

The previous weekend was expected to be volatile, but it wasn’t, at least until Sunday evening when the futures legacy markets opened. This one, though, is Easter in the US, and, unless there are some major developments on the US/Israel-Iran front, it’s likely to remain calm.

Calmness Ahead?

Bitcoin has indeed traded sideways for the past 24 hours, showing a minor increase to just over $67,000 as of press time. This follows more enhanced volatility during the middle of the week, which included a dip to a month low of $65,000 and a surge to $69,200, where it was rejected and driven back down to under $66,000. Even Trump’s reiterated warning on Saturday couldn’t really shake it.

This sluggishness now could be regarded as the calm before the storm, though. Michaël van de Poppe noted that price fluctuations are likely to return next week before “we start to accelerate into either direction.” Interestingly, the analyst believes BTC will be heading north given the current fearful sentiment, a narrative recently outlined by Santiment as well.

Extremely low volatility on the markets. I think that we’ll have a slow Easter and then the volatility comes back again next week before we start to accelerate into either direction. Honestly, given the entire sentiment, I would assume we’re going to see upwards momentum on… — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 3, 2026

Eventful Month?

The aforementioned warning by Trump, though, gives Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or ‘all hell will reign down on them.’ This deadline expires on Monday, shortly after Wall Street reopens. Consequently, it’s likely to bring more volatility in either case – if Iran concurs with Trump or if the POTUS acts on his threats.

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Before that, Trump warned that the US will begin targeting Iran’s “bridges next, then power plants.” He also believes the US can “easily” open the Strait, take the oil, and make a fortune.

Consequently, the analysts from The Kobeissi Letter noted that April is “going to be a highly eventful month” as the war “will continue for now and the critical energy infrastructure that has been spared so far is the next target.”

America is waking up to some major news this morning: At 10:41 PM ET last night, President Trump said that the US will begin targeting Iran’s “bridges next, then power plants.” And now, President Trump has announced that the US can “easily open the Straight of Hormuz, take the… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 3, 2026