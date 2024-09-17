BNB, SOL, and ADA opened in green today, but sellers don’t appear ready to give up.

1. BNB Price Prediction

Today, Binance Coin returned to an uptrend after a short pullback. The price is $544, and the trend is bullish after the key support at $500 rejected any attempt by sellers to take this cryptocurrency lower.

The current target for bulls is $600. If they are successful in turning that level into support, they can hope to hit $700 afterwards.

BNB is standing at $544 at press time.

2. SOL Price Prediction

Despite opening in green this Tuesday, Solana continues to struggle with the key resistance at $134. This level has stopped the price from moving higher since the start of September. Until buyers break it, the rally will have to wait.

Considering the Fed interest rate decision is expected tomorrow, volatility will likely return to the market, which may provide Solana with an opportunity to break the current resistance.

SOL is standing at $133 at press time.

3. ADA Price Prediction

Cardano failed to break above 37 cents, and since then, the price has been in a correction. Today, buyers are attempting to reverse this downtrend and put ADA back on the offensive. However, the volume is still too low to make it happen.

If bulls don’t regain full control over the price action, then ADA may re-test the current support at 31 cents before buyers decide to return.

ADA is standing at $0.33 at press time.