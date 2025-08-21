Bitcoin’s price struggles continued in the past 24 hours as the asset slipped to a three-week low of $112,500 before it staged a recovery to almost $115,000, where it faced another rejection.

Most larger-cap alts stand relatively calm, but BNB managed to surge to a new all-time high, while OKB has stolen the show again with another mindblowing pump.

OKB, BNB New ATHs

It seems that the past few days have belonged to digital assets tied to some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB, for instance, traded at around $830 yesterday, but it skyrocketed to a new all-time high of just over $880 in hours. Although it has lost some traction since then, BNB is still 3% up on the day, trading close to $860.

The daily award for the biggest gains, though, goes to OKB once again. OKX’s native token has flown by 50% to chart a new record of its own at almost $197 (CoinGecko data). The asset has gained 300% in the past month.

Ethereum has tapped $4,300 after a 1.25% daily increase, SOL has exceeded $185% after a 2% jump, and DOGE is above $0.22 following a 2.5% pump. LINK is close to $26, while ADA and TRX have posted more modest gains. In contrast, MNT has slumped by over 8% following its recent run.

The total crypto market cap has added around $30 billion since yesterday and is up to $3.950 trillion on CG.

BTC Struggles Below $114K

While some altcoins have headed north to new peaks, bitcoin’s price actually continued its recent downfall. The asset reached a new ATH last week, but has lost over ten grand since then. The past 24 hours also saw some declines, as BTC slipped to a three-week low of $112,500 (on Bitstamp).

The bulls managed to react rather well to this price drop and didn’t allow a further breakdown, even though there are a few warning signs. Just the opposite, BTC jumped to almost $115,000, but it was quickly stopped there and pushed south to under $114,000, where it currently sits.

Its dominance over the alts has slumped by 0.5% in a day to 57.4% on CG, while its market cap is at $2.265 trillion.