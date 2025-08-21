TL;DR

BNB reached $880 before settling near $860, with $2.36B in daily trading activity recorded.

Analyst Cas Abbé confirms $800 breakout retest, setting short-term expansion targets at $900 and $1,000.

Market sentiment remains mixed, with some traders calling for $1,200 if momentum sustains above $800.

BNB Hits Record Price

Binance Coin (BNB) set a new record on Wednesday, trading above $880 for the first time. The token later settled near $860, showing a 3% daily gain and a 1% increase over the past week. Daily trading volume reached more than $2.36 billion, reflecting strong market activity.

The rise came as Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) confirmed its removal from the Nasdaq Capital Market. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said trading of its shares would be suspended starting Thursday after failing to keep its price above $1 for 30 consecutive business days.

Meanwhile, Windtree said it will shift trading to the over-the-counter (OTC) markets while keeping its ticker symbol, WINT. The company has applied for inclusion on the OTC Integrated Disclosure tier, though approval is not guaranteed.

The stock fell 76% following the delisting news. Windtree said its business operations remain unchanged, but the move to OTC trading will reduce liquidity and transparency compared with Nasdaq. The company’s strategy is closely watched after it adopted a BNB-based treasury plan, with an agreement to raise up to $520 million, almost all of which would be directed toward acquiring the token.

Chart Structure Points to More Gains

Analyst Cas Abbé noted that the recent push above $800 confirmed a breakout, not a peak. The level has since been retested successfully as support, establishing a strong base for the rally.

On July 29, I told you $BNB wasn’t topping, it was just breaking out. Today: New ATH at $880 Chart update $800 retest confirmed as support Higher lows building a clean rising channel Breakout volume still healthy, not euphoric Expansion targets now sit at $900 →… https://t.co/EBDakYfbrW pic.twitter.com/r4QsvAcPzj — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) August 21, 2025

Interestingly, the chart shows BNB forming higher lows inside a rising channel. Trading volume during the breakout has been steady, suggesting that demand is supporting the move without signs of overexcitement. Abbé set the next expansion targets at $900 and $1,000, calling the move “expansion mode, not distribution.”

Sentiment and Near-Term Focus

Market sentiment has been split. Data from Market Prophit shows both crowd and model readings leaning bearish. On the other hand, analyst CryptoBull_360 said BNB is preparing for a breakout from horizontal resistance on the 4-hour chart, with possible targets of $1,000 to $1,200.

For now, the $800 support zone remains key. If it continues to hold, traders see room for further gains as momentum builds.