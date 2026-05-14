BNB Pulls Further Ahead of XRP as Bitcoin Falls Below $80K: Market Watch

The gap between BNB and XRP is almost $2 billion now after the latter's latest rejection.

Bitcoin was stopped once again yesterday at $81,000, and it fell by over two grand in a few hours to a 10-day low of under $79,000 before it managed to rebound slightly.

Most larger-cap alts are in the red today, with SOL sliding by more than 4%, UNI dumping by 5%, while ICP has plunged by 9%.

BTC Below $80K

The primary cryptocurrency experienced substantial volatility at the beginning of the previous business week, including a dip to $78,250 before it rocketed to almost $83,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. However, its progress was halted there, and the asset fell to $79,500 on Friday.

It reacted well and bounced to $80,000 during the weekend. The bulls stepped up on the gas pedal on Monday, initiating an impressive run at $82,500, but the resistance there was too strong. After another failed breakout attempt on Tuesday at $82,000, BTC dived to under $80,000 after the CPI data for April went live.

Nevertheless, it jumped to $81,250 yesterday, where it faced another rejection. This one was even more painful as it pushed the cryptocurrency to $78,750 (on Bitstamp) – its lowest price tag since May 4. Although it has recovered about a grand since then, BTC is still 1.5% down on the day. Its market cap has slipped to $1.6 trillion, but its dominance over the alts remains above 58% on CG.

BNB Overtakes XRP

Binance Coin managed to reclaim the fourth spot in terms of market cap yesterday, but it has only extended its lead over the past 12 hours. BNB has risen by over 9% in the past month, and its market cap is above $90.4 billion, while XRP is up by a more modest 4% and its market cap is at $88.5 billion.

Ethereum has slid by 1.5% to $2,265, while SOL has dropped by over 4%, and it’s barely hanging above $91 as of now. ADA, HYPE, ZEC, LINK, XLM, XMR, and UNI are also deep in the red, and so is ICP, which has dumped by over 9% daily.

The total crypto market cap has shed over $40 billion in a day and is below $2.750 trillion on CG.