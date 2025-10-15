Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

BNB Price Chart Flashing Bullish Signal: $4,500 Ahead?

BNB trades near key resistance as analysts eye targets at $1,800, $2,500, and $4,500. Futures open interest nears $2.5B, showing demand.
Olivia Stephanie
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 @ 18:05 UTC

Share:

Share:

Binance Coin (BNB) is nearing a key technical level as market attention turns to whether the price can break out of a long-standing range.

The asset is trading within a rising structure on the higher timeframes, and analysts are watching for any clear move above the current resistance.

BNB Trades Near Major Resistance

BNB is trading around $1,181 at press time, down slightly over the past 24 hours and nearly 10% lower on the week. Even with the dip, the price remains within a rising channel that has developed over multiple years. The upper boundary of this channel sits near $1,400, a level that has previously caused reversals.

Analyst Jonathan Carter described this point as a “make-or-break moment” for BNB. He mapped out longer-term targets at $1,800, $2,500, and $4,500, provided the current resistance area is cleared. These levels are based on previous price reactions and key horizontal zones.

The 50-period moving average is rising below the current price, and the RSI remains neutral, allowing room for continued movement if momentum builds.

Furthermore, BNB found support at $1,069.75 during the recent pullback. It has since rebounded and is now trading above $1,140. This level has become important as price continues to hover within a range between $1,120 and $1,200, which appears to be acting as a decision zone.

You may also like:

Market watcher Skull noted,

“Buyers still in control with price action showing resilience in this zone.” He added, “If we break $1,200 again, next stop gonna be new highs.”

So far, the level has held, but another test of $1,200 may be needed to confirm momentum.

Derivatives Market Signals Trader Interest

According to Coinglass, BNB futures open interest is just under $2.5 billion. This figure has grown steadily since mid-July, tracking alongside price gains. The rise in open interest reflects growing participation in the BNB market.

BNB open interest
Source: Coinglass

While open interest has pulled back slightly from its recent peak, the overall level remains high. Traders appear to be maintaining exposure, and market positioning still leans toward a continuation, provided BNB stays above the key support levels.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Binance Coin (BNB) Price
News Icon

About the author

Olivia Stephanie

Olivia Stephanie is a FinTech enthusiast with a sharp insight into financial markets. Her deep interest in economics and finance drives her exploration of blockchain innovations and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.