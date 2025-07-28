TL;DR

BNB clears two-year resistance with volume support and 120K+ tokens bought by Nano Labs.

Risk indicators show no overheated conditions, giving room for the rally to continue climbing.

Windtree Therapeutics and others are securing millions to increase BNB holdings for treasury use.

BNB Breaks Resistance and Pushes Higher

BNB has moved above $855, setting a new all-time high. Analyst Crypto Patel confirmed the breakout and named $2,000 as the next major level to watch. He pointed out that BNB has gained over 100% since its last retest, with the rise supported by steady growth across the Binance ecosystem.

$BNB has officially reached a new all-time high, crossing $856. That’s over 100% gain since our post-retest entry.

Next Milestone: $2000 Credit to @cz_binance and the Binance team for consistently building a strong, growing ecosystem. This milestone reflects long-term vision,… pic.twitter.com/2i4ZSD3I2v — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) July 28, 2025

Crypto analyst Henry noted that BNB cleared a six-month channel and held its retest at $780. He added that smart money stepped in as volume spiked and demand zones held firm. Nano Labs has reportedly accumulated more than 120,000 BNB.

Meanwhile, BNB Chain’s decentralized exchange volume reached $190 billion this month, with on-chain transactions rising threefold since April.

Risk Metrics Show No Overheating

Joao Wedson, CEO of Alphractal, said BNB’s current Sharpe Ratio remains under 1.0. This level suggests the rally has not yet entered the high-risk zone often seen before local tops. Previous market peaks, such as in April–May 2021, saw the ratio rise well above this range.

Wedson also pointed to the Normalized Risk Metric, which is now at 0.005. This number is low compared to earlier highs, showing that BNB is not trading under excessive pressure.

According to Wedson’s analysis, the setup suggests more room for upward movement before risk signals begin flashing.

BNB is surging — and risk analysis shows there’s still plenty of room to climb! A $1,000 BNB might not be an exaggeration… In fact, it could be a conservative target for the coming month. Today, BNB’s market cap is just 25% of Ethereum’s, and historically, whenever BNB… pic.twitter.com/3K3jRIDNa3 — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) July 27, 2025

In addition, the BNB/ETH ratio is on the rise. Wedson noted that this pattern has often appeared when Bitcoin nears a short-term top or bottom. In previous cycles, sharp moves in this pair acted as early signs of broader changes in the market trend.

As BNB gains strength against Ethereum, traders are watching for possible follow-through from Bitcoin and other large-cap assets.

Treasury Activity and Large Purchases Increase

Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech firm listed on Nasdaq, announced plans to add BNB to its reserves. The company has secured $520 million through two funding deals—a $500 million equity line of credit and a $20 million stock purchase agreement with Build and Build Corp.

Separately, a Chinese blockchain company confirmed a $500 million convertible notes deal to buy BNB. Its goal is to accumulate up to 10% of the total circulating supply.