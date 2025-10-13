BNB Hits New ATH Just Days After Market Meltdown, BTC Eyes $116K: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s impressive price recovery continued in the past 24 hours as the asset touched $116,000 earlier today before it retraced slightly to $115,000.

Many altcoins have posted much bigger increases since yesterday, including ETH, which tapped $2,400, and BNB, which set a new all-time high.

BTC Recovery Endures

A lot can and has been said about the painful events that transpired at the end of the previous business week. Ahead of it, BTC’s price had calmed at around $122,000 after peaking at over $126,000 on Monday.

However, once US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a new set of tariffs on Chinese products, all hell broke loose. Bitcoin’s price led the charge with a massive price drop that drove it to under $110,000 on most exchanges and all the way down to $101,000 on a handful.

This became BTC’s biggest crash in terms of USD value and also the largest liquidation event in the history of the industry.

However, bitcoin started to recover almost immediately and jumped toward $110,000 on Sunday. It kept climbing on Sunday to over $115,000 as the tension between the two great powers de-escalated. It jumped to $116,000 earlier on Monday but was stopped there and sits around $115,000 as of press time.

Its market cap has slipped below $2.3 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has been hit hard and is down to 57.1%.

Alts on the Rebound

Most altcoins have outperformed BTC over the past day, as evident by the declining bitcoin dominance. Binance Coin is among the leaders as the token exploded to another ATH of $1,370 just days after the market-wide calamity. ETH is up by over 9% daily, and sits above $4,150 now.

XRP has tapped $2.6 following a similar surge, while DOGE is up by 11%. Other double-digit price gains include ADA, LINK, HYPE, SUI, HBAR, and CRO from the larger-cap alts. Even more impressive increases come from COAI, TAO, and MNT, as all of them are up by more than 20% daily.

The total crypto market cap has reclaimed the $4 trillion tag after dumping to $3.3 trillion during the darkest hours of the Friday night meltdown.