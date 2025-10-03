BNB Hits $1,100 ATH, Pushing Crypto Market Cap to Peak Levels

The Binance exchange native token has surged today, hitting a new peak and outperforming its peers.

BNB has skyrocketed 6.5% on the day to hit an all-time high of $1,112 during the Friday morning Asian trading session. The Binance-associated token has made almost 30% over the past month and is the top-performing crypto asset in the top 50 at the time of writing. The massive move has pushed BNB market capitalization to $152 billion, which is now larger than Santander, Adobe, and Spotify.

Meanwhile, the Binance DEX token ASTER has also surged, pumping 13% to $1.90 on Friday morning. The token, which launched in September for Binance’s Hyperliquid competitor, is now 22.5% away from its all-time high.

Total Cap Returns to August Peaks

It has been a busy week for Binance around the world. Earlier this week, company CEO Richard Teng announced the launch of the Binance Mastercard in Brazil. Also this week, former CEO Changpeng Zhao met with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss the country’s crypto ambitions and BNB reserves.

The big BNB move has pushed total market capitalization to $4.23 trillion, which is just shy of its mid-August all-time high when Bitcoin peaked. This time, altcoins are in the driving seat as BTC remains down 3.2% from its ATH, having tapped $121,000 in late Thursday trading before retreating to $120,000 on Friday morning.

Analyst Ted Pillows observed that the total altcoin market cap excluding stablecoins has yet to hit a new all-time high.

“I’m certain that altseason will happen, but not until altcoin market cap hits a new ATH,” he said.

The altcoin market cap, excluding BTC and ETH, hit $1.16 trillion on Thursday, just shy of its September 18 peak, according to Tradingview.

Altcoin MCap excluding stablecoins is yet to hit a new ATH. Most people are calling for “Altseason” based on the Altcoin MCap chart. I’m certain that Altseason will happen but not until Altcoin MCap (excluding stables) hits a new ATH. So keep an eye on this chart. pic.twitter.com/QwRjeyw2qL — Ted (@TedPillows) October 2, 2025

The Blockchain Center altseason index is currently at 71, which is just below the 75 needed to be officially an altcoin season. CoinMarketCap’s index is also just below at 67, while Bitget’s is even lower at 62.

Today’s Other Top Performers

Ether prices tapped a two-week high of $4,550 on Friday morning but hit resistance there and slid back to $4,480 at the time of writing. The asset has added 16% since its correction to $3,850 in late September.

Solana jumped by 2.7% on the day to reach $235 before a slight pullback. Bitcoin Cash increased by a similar amount, and Story and Aptos were doing well. However, the big movers today were the two Binance-linked tokens.