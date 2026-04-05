BNB Flips XRP Again, BTC Slips Below $67K: Weekend Watch

While HASH has jumped hard, M and FET have lost the most value in the past 24 hours.

The overall market calmness continues, but BTC has still dipped by a grand from yesterday’s peak, sliding below $67,000 minutes ago after the latest report on the war against Iran and its impact on some allies.

Most larger-cap alts are slightly in the red, with ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, and ADA dipping by up to 1.5%. Interestingly, XRP has lost the fourth spot in terms of market cap placement again to BNB.

BTC Slips Slightly

Bitcoin had a similarly uneventful weekend last time around, but dropped to a monthly low at $65,000 once the legacy financial markets began to open on Sunday evening and Monday morning. However, it rebounded almost immediately and experienced enhanced volatility, bouncing between $66,000 and $68,000 on a few occasions.

The bulls seemed in control on Wednesday when they drove bitcoin to a multi-day peak at $69,200 before Trump spoke about the war and said the strikes will continue. BTC slipped below $66,000 in hours as a result.

The following 48 hours or so were a lot calmer, as bitcoin recovered to $66,000 and spent the past few days trading sideways between that level and $67,000. It jumped to $67,600 yesterday after Trump’s latest reiteration of threats against Iran, but dropped by a grand today when a WSJ report claimed the US-EU alliance has reached a “breaking point” over the war.

For now, BTC’s market cap has declined to $1.335 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands slightly above 56%.

XRP-BNB Race Continues

The battle between BNB and XRP for the fourth spot in terms of market cap continues. After Ripple’s cross-border token took the lead earlier this week, the asset linked to the Binance ecosystem has emerged on top today, even though both are slightly in the red.

ETH, SOL, DOGE, ADA, BCH, LINK, and HYPE have also charted minor losses, while ZEC and XMR have posted some gains. HASH has defied the overall market sluggishness with a massive 20% surge to over $0.11.

The total crypto market cap has lost around $10-$15 billion in a day and sits at $2.375 trillion on CG.