TL;DR

BNB trades around $760, maintaining stability while other top cryptocurrencies faced steeper market losses.

A rounding bottom breakout puts $745 as key support and potential targets at $790 to $1,000.

Institutional players like Nano Labs are adding BNB to treasuries, signaling rising corporate interest.

Price Near Record Levels

BNB changed hands at $760 at press time, with over $1 billion in 24-hour volume. Prices dipped slightly in a day and 9% over the past week.

In the last 24 hours, BNB traded between $755 and $770. Its seven-day range was $735 to $833. The token is still only 12% below its record high of $858 (CoinGecko data), set on July 28, 2025.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel pointed out that BNB has outperformed most major altcoins during this market downturn. Many tokens have fallen 60–80% from their peaks, but BNB never slipped beyond 30%. That steadiness keeps it close to record levels while the broader crypto market remains shaky.

$BNB is performing better than most other major coins. While many dropped by 60–80%, #BNB never fell more than 30%.

Now it’s already close to its all-time high. Quietly strong and consistent. Source: CryptoQuant@cz_binance @binance pic.twitter.com/EIhlqQO4WO — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) August 4, 2025

Market data tracking the drawdown from all-time highs for top altcoins shows a clear difference. BNB, marked in blue, saw its pullbacks stay between -6% and -30%. XRP ranged from -15% to -38%, while ETH also touched -38%. SOL had the heaviest losses, dropping over 60% from its high.

Interestingly, the numbers show that BNB stayed more stable than its peers. It held its ground during periods where other coins swung sharply lower, giving it a reputation for relative consistency.

Chart Patterns and Future Targets

Analyst Jonathan Carter identified a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart. BNB broke above the neckline near $745 and is now retesting that level as support. Holding this zone would keep the bullish setup in place.

#BNB Binance Coin is retesting the broken neckline of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily timeframe The price needs to hold above the neckline level to confirm the support and continue the bullish momentum If confirmed, we could see the price surge toward targets at… pic.twitter.com/KTrtx2T4aV — Jonathan Carter (@JohncyCrypto) August 4, 2025

In case of a resumed momentum, Carter identified potential highs at $790, $850, $900, and $1,000. Volume and the RSI readings indicate that the current rally has taken a breather, and the price is consolidating upon breaking out.

Ecosystem Updates and Institutional Interest

Binance rolled out a web wallet that allows traders to approve transactions for up to seven days and opened bitcoin options writing to all users. Both changes are designed to support active traders and strengthen BNB’s ecosystem.

Corporate interest has picked up as well. CEA Industries, Liminatus Pharma, Windtree Therapeutics, and Nano Labs have all revealed BNB-related plans. Nano Labs said it purchased 128,000 BNB as part of its new treasury strategy.

BNB remains on watch as it retests support and approaches critical resistance zones that could lead to new highs.