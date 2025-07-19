BNB Chain is preparing to scale for the next wave of on-chain activity in the second half of 2025 by raising its block gas limit to 1 G.

This represents a tenfold increase from current levels and is expected to enable the network to handle high-volume use cases such as up to 5,000 decentralized exchange (DEX) swaps per second.

BNB Chain’s Bold Bet

According to the official blog post, BNB Chain aims to match Nasdaq’s scale and speed with its planned upgrade. The network expects to process 20,000+ transactions per second across complex on-chain actions, including swaps, restaking, and yield strategies, positioning itself for high-volume on-chain use cases.

To support this throughput, BNB Chain will roll out a new Rust-based client with BSC-specific customizations by leveraging Ethereum’s Reth as its foundation. This multi-threaded client is designed to improve memory management, accelerate node syncing, and enable high-performance execution while maintaining efficiency.

BNB Chain also plans to boost smart contract execution by introducing “Super Instructions,” which optimize multiple common operations into single instructions to reduce performance bottlenecks, particularly in areas like DEX swaps and launchpad events.

In addition to that, upgrades to the StateDB layer, which bridges the EVM and the storage system, are expected to improve state access speed and efficiency, addressing a component that currently accounts for about 30% of execution time on BSC.

These improvements aim to reduce duplicated state access and improve cache access performance, to ensure that BNB Chain can support a larger dataset and more users as activity scales, while simultaneously maintaining low latency for builders and users operating on the network.

BNB Turns Eight

Earlier this week, BNB celebrated its eighth birthday, recording more than 10,000x growth since its initial coin offering (ICO) back in 2017, where it launched on Ethereum before migrating to the BNB Chain.

Originally sold at $0.15, BNB now trades around $703, as the fifth-largest crypto asset. Binance initially launched BNB to serve as the native asset of its ecosystem and has since introduced mechanisms like the BNB Auto-Burn program, which has reduced supply by automatically adjusting burn amounts based on price and block metrics. As a result, the total supply has been lowered to around 139.28 million BNB, thereby contributing to its scarcity and price appreciation.

Meanwhile, BNB is also experiencing rising institutional adoption. Some companies are adding it to their corporate treasuries, including at least one aiming to hold $1 billion worth of the asset.