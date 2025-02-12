BNB Chain has announced an upgrade for 2025, aiming to enhance transaction speed, streamline user experience, and refine developer tools.

The blockchain network also plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across various aspects of its ecosystem.

Faster Transactions and Gasless Payments

Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance, confirmed the plans in a February 11 X post highlighting that it will introduce faster block times, gasless transactions, and new AI integration.

According to an accompanying blog post, the 2025 upgrade aims to reduce transaction latency by lowering block times from three seconds to sub-second speeds while maintaining high throughput. This will enable the network to process up to 100 million transactions daily.

BNB Chain is also expanding its gasless transaction feature. Megafuel, which enabled this on stablecoins in 2024, will be extended to support all transactions.

The updated mechanism will allow users to pay transaction costs using stablecoins or other BEP-20 tokens. This functionality will also build on the upcoming EIP-7702-based paymaster solutions, which are set to roll out on the network this year.

In November 2024, a record 35.5% of BNB Chain’s blocks were affected by sandwich attacks. To help combat this challenge, the blockchain has set up a plan to eliminate malicious Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) incidents on its platform.

The plan will involve BSC validators working together to improve coordination, block voting and propagation, and reduce mempool exposure.

AI Integration and Developer Tools

With AI increasingly shaping Web3, BNB Chain is updating its ecosystem. Over 60 AI-powered projects have already been launched on the network, encompassing decentralized finance, gaming, social networks, and data infrastructure.

The blockchain plans to integrate AI-driven solutions into its smart wallets, which will offer better key management, batch transactions, and full gas sponsorship through paymasters. AI assistants embedded within wallets will also help users with financial management and price comparisons.

The initiative also includes leveraging the technology for decentralized data governance through protocols like DataDAOs, which will enable secure data monetization. Additionally, BNB Chain aims to implement trusted execution environments (TEEs) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for secure AI operations and enhanced protection of user information.

For developers, the network introduced several tools in 2024, such as tokenization services, meme coin launch platforms, and cross-chain liquidity bridges. Building on these, the blockchain will refine them by optimizing software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) as well as introducing AI-powered coding tools such as BNB Chain AI Code Copilot.

Additionally, there are plans for continued support of the meme coin ecosystem by working closely with tool providers.