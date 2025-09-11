TL;DR

BNB breaks $907 ATH, clearing $880 resistance, with new near-term targets set at $1,000–$1,050.

Analyst Crypto Patel projects a long-term BNB cycle, with multi-year targets ranging from $1,217 to $5,455.

CoinGlass data shows $152M shorts vulnerable if BNB breaks $1,000, raising short squeeze potential.

Breakout to New Highs

Binance Coin (BNB) has set a new all-time high at $907, moving past its earlier peak near $900. The rise followed the announcement that Binance and Franklin Templeton will collaborate on digital asset products for global markets.

At press time, BNB traded at $896, with daily trading volume above $1.8 billion. The token has gained 1% in the past 24 hours and is up 6% over the past week.

Crypto analyst Cipher X commented,

“$BNB Breaks New ATH … The target remains the same → $1000 and higher.”

They added that BNB has advanced 29% in 2025 and is up 191% since 2024, underscoring its strong performance this year.

Interestingly, the move above $880 confirms BNB’s breakout and clears a key resistance level. Cipher X’s chart shows a target near $1,050, based on the measured move from its last consolidation range. The $880 area now acts as support if tested.

Earlier trading also absorbed liquidity near $400, which had been a heavy sell zone. After months of sideways action, the asset broke higher, mirroring past cycles where extended consolidations preceded strong rallies.

According to Cipher X, maintaining a price tag above $880 keeps the path toward $1,000–$1,050 intact, while stronger rallies could carry BNB to new ranges beyond.

Multi-Year Targets

Analyst Crypto Patel outlined a longer-term view, suggesting that the breakout could be the start of a broader cycle. Their chart marks a breakout from a descending resistance trendline that formed after the 2021 peak. That structure held for three years before breaking in 2024.

Patel mapped out several long-term targets: $1,217, $2,058, $3,015, $4,280, and $5,455, remarking,

$BNB just hit a new all-time high at $907 But guess what… it’s still 500% away from my Target The big move is only just beginning.@cz_binance @binance pic.twitter.com/aq1ZynZYWT — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) September 10, 2025

He noted that BNB’s long-term channel, which dates back to 2018, continues to support the price action, provided the token holds above $600–$700.

Short Liquidation Risk Near $1,000

Data from Coinglass shows a large short exposure building between $900 and $1,000. Analyst Nehal warned,

LIQUIDATION ALERT:

$152 MILLION IN SHORTS WILL BE DESTROYED IF $BNB HITS $1,000. pic.twitter.com/hubxRKQRYk — Nehal (@nehalzzzz1) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the liquidation map reveals that if BNB pushes past $1,000, more than $152 million in short positions could be forced to close. This setup raises the potential for a short squeeze, where liquidations add buying pressure and accelerate price gains.

Long liquidations are also visible, though far smaller compared to short exposure. With most risk stacked against shorts, the $1,000 level has become a key focus for traders monitoring BNB’s next move.