Blocksquare and Vera Capital have announced a $1 billion deal to tokenize real estate assets across the United States.

The collaboration will bring a diverse portfolio of commercial and multifamily properties on-chain, using Blocksquare’s regulatory-compliant and scalable tokenization infrastructure.

Collaboration Details

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Vera Capital will launch its own dedicated digital marketplace, powered by Blocksquare’s white-label technology, to offer tokenized ownership of U.S. institutional-grade real estate to global investors.

The first property to be tokenized under this initiative is a $5.4 million commercial building in Fort Lauderdale that offers a 5% annual return and redevelopment potential.

The upcoming marketplace, which is expected to go live in the coming weeks, will feature dozens of tokenized properties across seven U.S. states.

“Vera Capital’s $1 billion roadmap signals a major turning point for real estate tokenization in the United States,” said Denis Petrovcic, CEO of Blocksquare. He added that the collaboration brings together his company’s technical infrastructure with the investment firm’s real estate experience and network.

The partnership began with Vera Capital’s campaign on Blocksquare’s Oceanpoint RWA Marketplace Launchpad, which raised over 100,000 staked BST tokens in just one hour. This was accomplished well ahead of the originally planned 29-day duration.

The early success grants the former free access to the latter’s marketplace technology stack. In return, participants who staked BST will receive token rewards.

Market Developments and Background

Vera Group, founded in 2012, currently manages more than $100 million in real estate assets through a vertically integrated model that includes brokerage, development, property management, and investment services.

Its subsidiary, Vera Capital, aims to make premium real estate investment more accessible by leveraging tokenization to offer lower minimum investments, increased liquidity, and transparency.

Beyond its latest efforts, the investment firm has been expanding its presence in blockchain-based financial services. Some of its initiatives include private equity holdings that focus on Web3 infrastructure projects and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Blocksquare, which operates in over 20 countries, builds the infrastructure connecting the global $300 trillion real estate market to Web3. In addition to tokenization tools, its Oceanpoint site adds a DeFi layer that enables borderless access to real estate financing through blockchain integration.

In March 2025, the company announced an upgrade to its RWA Marketplace Infrastructure, aimed at improving performance, user experience, and scalability across all platforms built with its technology. The enhancement features a redesigned user interface, smarter trading flows, improved wallet integration, and real-time blockchain indexing via Envio.