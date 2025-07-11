BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust saw a record inflow of $301 million on Thursday, its highest ever inflow since the product launched in July 2024.

The spot Ethereum ETF has now seen a total of $6.1 billion in inflows, and is way ahead of its eight competitors.

Additionally, it was the second-best day for aggregate inflows for the products since they launched with $383 million or 129,500 ETH.

We have a *new* daily inflow record for iShares Ethereum ETF… $300+mil. 2nd best day for spot eth ETFs overall since July 2024 launch. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) July 11, 2025

Institutional Interest in Ethereum

BlackRock’s ETHA fund posted record volume over the last two days, with over $800 million each day, which is four times the average, reported Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas.

“Given the price is also up, probably see some chunky flows next couple of days,” he added.

Almost $900 million has entered Ethereum ETFs in just six trading days so far this month, according to Farside Investors. In total, there have been more than $5 billion in inflows since launch, despite Grayscale’s fund hemorrhaging $4.2 billion.

BREAKING: ETHEREUM ETFs HAS BOUGHT 129.5K ETH WORTH $383.1 MILLION. WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/79KMoQenjV — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) July 11, 2025

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have also been on a roll with a whopping $1.17 billion in aggregate inflows on Thursday, the largest inflow day since early November and the second best since launch.

The lion’s share went into BlackRock’s fund as usual, which saw $448.5 million in inflows, bringing its total inflow to a staggering $53.4 billion.

It was a “huge volume day for IBIT,” said Balchunas, observing twice the average volume of $5 billion.

“When IBIT sees big volume surges on up price days, it portends big boy flows,” he added, stating that there is a good chance that they’ll reach $1 billion over the next day or so.

Financial advisors, who control an enormous amount of money, have barely even begun allocating to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, said Nate Geraci before adding:

“Major platforms such as Vanguard are still gatekeeping these ETFs (which is laughable IMO). And we’re still seeing near-record inflows.”

ETH Reaches $3,000

Ethereum has finally broken out of its multi-month sideways channel in a push towards the psychological $3,000 price level, reaching $3,005 at the time of writing. It is the first time the asset has been over $3,000 since early February.

ETH has surged 8% on the day following a week of bullish news regarding corporate treasury adoption and stablecoin foundations for the asset.