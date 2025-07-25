The BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has hit $10.5 billion in assets under management following a torrent of inflows for the underlying asset.

The fund reached $10 billion “in one year flat,” and is the third-fastest ETF to hit that mark in history, observed Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas on Thursday.

“Amazingly, it went from $5 billion to $10 billion in just ten days,” he said.

He added that the top two ETFs to hit that milestone within a year are BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC).

LOOK OUT: $ETHA just hit $10b in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after (you guessed it) two bitcoin ETFs $IBIT & $FBTC. Amazingly it went from $5b to $10b in just 10 days (ETF asset equiv of a God candle). Is in Top 5 in flows 1M, 1W. Sister Hazel! pic.twitter.com/Jrrb15BdHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 24, 2025

New Inflow Record for Fidelity

BlackRock’s ETHA fund saw a rare zero inflow day on Thursday, but Fidelity made up for that with a $210 million inflow for its FETH fund. This was also a new inflow record for the asset manager, observed industry expert Nate Geraci.

The total inflow for the day for spot Ether ETFs in the United States was $231 million, marking the fifteenth consecutive trading day in a row without an outflow. The last aggregate outflow from the nine funds was just $1.9 million on July 2.

More than $3 billion has entered the funds over the past seven trading days, representing about a third of the entire inflow since they launched in July 2024.

Geraci also observed on Friday that spot Ether ETFs have taken in more new capital than spot Bitcoin ETFs in each of the past six trading days, with $2.4 billion compared to $830 million in totals.

It’s a “noticeable difference,” he said, adding that it is also “something to watch.”

Bitwise has estimated that ETPs and corporate treasuries have combined to buy 2.8 million ETH since mid-May, around 32 times the net new supply over the same time period.

ETH Holds Steady, BTC Dumps

The sustained buying pressure has prevented ETH from doing its usual dump when Bitcoin retreats. In fact, ETH has remained flat on the day while BTC dumped more than 3% over the past 12 hours.

Ether prices are currently at $3,630, and the asset has entered a range-bound channel over the past week. ETH remains up 48% over the past month as institutional funds and corporate treasuries drive demand.

“We’re optimistic that BTC and altcoins will recover from the current dip as Ether ETFs and crypto options set to expire,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research.