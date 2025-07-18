On Thursday, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) hauled in $546.7 million, setting a new single-day record for the fund and topping up a relentless 10-day inflow streak totaling $2.1 billion.

The milestone comes just one day after ETHA posted $489 million, reflecting the growing appetite for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency among institutional investors.

ETF Frenzy Reshaping ETH Landscape

Data from SoSoValue shows that on July 17, spot Ethereum ETFs raked in daily total net inflows of $602.02 million, just shy of the July 16 all-time high of $726.74 million. ETHA led the charge, attracting a record-breaking $546.70 million in fresh capital.

The fund has been on a run of 10 straight green trading days since recording nearly $47 million in outflows on July 2. In that time, it has accumulated $2.132 billion in net inflows, driving much of the sector’s total of $2.8 billion gained in the same period.

But while BlackRock was the star of the show yesterday, several other funds helped fuel the rally, albeit on much smaller scales. Fidelity’s FETH saw $17.19 million in inflows, bringing its total assets to $2.09 billion. Grayscale’s traditional ETH fund added $29.9 million, even though its mini ETH Trust (ETHE) remained flat.

Elsewhere, Bitwise’s ETHW ETF also saw demand, pulling in a respectable $4.44 million and pushing its cumulative inflows to over $408 million. Meanwhile, 21Shares’ CETH fund drew $3.78 million in new capital, with total assets now at $41 million. Even smaller ETFs like Franklin Templeton’s EZET and Invesco’s QETH have maintained steady flows, though no daily inflows were reported yesterday.

Cumulative inflows across all Ethereum ETFs have now surpassed $7 billion, per SoSoValue, with combined assets under management at $17.32 billion, representing 4.19% of ETH’s total market cap.

The funds have now seen inflows for 10 consecutive weeks, with the last red mark coming in early May, when the sector collectively bled slightly more than $38 million. Since then, the crypto investment products have hit high notes, with the $1.78 billion in total net inflows since July 14 being the pick of the bunch.

SoSoValue’s data also shows that July has been the most successful month for spot ETH ETFs since inception. So far, they have attracted more than $2.88 billion in new capital, with ten trading days still to go. The next highest figure was recorded in December 2024, when the sector received inflows worth $2.08 billion.

ETH Price Soars on Institutional Tailwinds

The market has reacted positively to this tidal wave of institutional capital, with ETH’s price catapulting to levels not witnessed in six months. At the time of this writing, ETH had reached $3,630, after surging 8.5% in the last 24 hours.

The asset also gained 22.2% over the past seven days, and rallied 43% across one month, dramatically reversing its year-on-year negative performance to just -6.3%, and narrowing the gap to its $4,878 all-time high to less than 26%.