The US Securities and Exchange Commission has acknowledged BlackRock’s filing about allowing investors in its flagship Ethereum ETF to stake their assets.

Although this development doesn’t guarantee an official approval of the filing, it’s still a big step in the right direction.

The “acknowledged” part means that the securities watchdog has confirmed that it has received certain amendments made by the ETF issuer. Typically, the SEC also opens a public comment period, allowing stakeholders to weigh in on the matter.

BlackRock and Nasdaq submitted a 19b-4 rule change proposal that aims to allow investors using the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) to stake ETH with staking rewards treated as income to the fund.

ETHA is by far the largest Ethereum ETF, and it became the third-fastest to reach a $10 billion AUM milestone within less than a year after its launch.

It continues to attract substantial net inflows. The last day in the red was on July 2, with $46.9 million leaving the fund. Since then, it has been on a massive roll, attracting nearly $4 billion in net inflows in less than a month.

The underlying asset’s price has benefited substantially from these enormous inflows, having surged by over 50% in the past month alone. Moreover, ETH is up by more than 150% since its bottom in early April and is close to knocking on the $4,000 door now.