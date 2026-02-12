BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Hits Uniswap as UNI Jumped 40%

Uniswap’s UNI token jumped about 40% within half an hour, after Uniswap Labs announced that BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL can now trade through its protocol.

The move links one of the world’s largest asset managers with a decentralized exchange, drawing attention from traders and institutional watchers alike.

BlackRock Fund Trading Goes Live on Uniswap Rails

In a February 11 press release, Uniswap Labs said it partnered with Securitize to make BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund available for trading via UniswapX, its request-for-quote trading system.

The company stated that investors can swap BUIDL with approved counterparties at any time using smart contracts for settlement.

Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, said the integration aims to make markets cheaper and faster, while Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said it brings traditional financial standards to blockchain-based trading.

BlackRock’s global head of digital assets, Robert Mitchnick, called the launch “a notable step” for tokenized funds interacting with decentralized finance systems. The asset manager also confirmed it has made an investment within the Uniswap ecosystem, though it did not disclose the amount or whether it bought UNI tokens.

Market reaction followed quickly, with UNI rising by more than 40% in about 30 minutes to touch $4.57 after the announcement and news of BlackRock’s involvement spread across trading desks.

As of the latest CoinGecko data, the excitement around the token seems to have petered down somewhat, with UNI now trading near $3.40, which is still up about 5% over 24 hours.

Despite the short-term jump, the token is still down about 9% over seven days and more than 35% in the past month, showing that the spike came after a longer decline.

Tokenized Assets Keep Drawing Major Finance Firms

The integration builds on a wider trend of institutions putting financial products on public blockchains. Earlier in the year, the official Ethereum account on X noted that 35 major firms, including BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Fidelity, have launched services tied to the network. Those projects range from tokenized stocks and funds to stablecoins and deposit tokens.

Securitize, which manages more than $4 billion in assets, has worked with asset managers such as Apollo, KKR, and BNY to tokenize funds. By linking its compliance-focused platform with Uniswap’s trading system, the companies are testing a structure where regulated investors can access blockchain liquidity while remaining within whitelisted environments.

UNI’s recent price swings show how closely traders track institutional activity tied to decentralized finance.