The overall demand and interest for the spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US has returned in full force as the products have recorded an impressive streak of seven consecutive days of net inflows.

On April 28, though, many showed signs of weakness, while BlackRock’s IBIT stole the show with a multi-month record.

IBIT Sees Almost $1B in Inflows

Data from Farside Investors shows that IBIT attracted a mindblowing $970.9 million in net inflows yesterday. This became the highest figure achieved since just after the US elections (November 7) when investors allocated over $1.1 billion into the product, and the second-biggest ever.

In contrast, most other ETFs were in the red, including Fidelity’s FBTC, Bitwise’s BITB, Ark Invest’s ARKB, and Grayscale’s GBTC. ARKB’s losses were the most substantial, with $226.3 million leaving the fund. The day was positive, with $591.2 million in net inflows, but that’s all due to BlackRock’s IBIT.

Consequently, the world’s largest Bitcoin ETF’s AUM has skyrocketed to just over $42 billion. On average, the fund has attracted $130.2 million per day ever since its establishment in January last year.

The ETFs continue their streak that started on April 17. After weeks and weeks of bleeding out amid Trump’s escalating Trade War against almost every country, which was later reduced to just China, the BTC-tracking financial vehicles have registered seven consecutive days of net inflows now. Within this timeframe, they have attracted over $3.7 billion.

Bloomberg’s ETF expert, Eric Balchunas, commented on the substantial inflows toward IBIT, saying this was a “two steps forward mode after taking one step back.”

Damn. ETFs are in two steps fwd mode after taking one step back, which is the pattern we predicted from the get-go. https://t.co/bNRorN3qMf — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 29, 2025

ETH ETFs to Reverse the Trend?

The spot Ethereum ETFs also felt the consequences of the global economic uncertainty prompted by the tariffs imposed by Trump. However, similar to their BTC ETF counterparts, they have shown some signs of a trend reversal, albeit not in the same impressive manner.

In the past three trading days (April 24, 25, and 28), they have registered net inflows worth $231.7 million. BlackRock’s ETHA leads the pack once again, with $40 million on April 24, $54.4 million on April 25, and $67.5 million on April 28.

In fact, the figure from yesterday was the highest since February 4, when the fund attracted a whopping $276.2 million.