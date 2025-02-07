BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager, is gearing up to launch a Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe. This marks its first foray into the European crypto market. The fund is expected to be based in Switzerland.

This move follows the success of BlackRock’s US-based iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which currently manages $58 billion in assets.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETP

According to the Bloomberg report, the European ETP is anticipated to be marketed as early as this month.

While cryptocurrency ETPs have been available in European markets for several years, BlackRock’s entry into the space adds significant weight. The firm’s global reputation and experience in managing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – with more than $4.4 trillion in assets under management – may help attract significant investor interest.

Unlike North America, where crypto-related ETFs have already seen a notable adoption, Europe’s market remains relatively smaller at $17.3 billion, compared to the US market’s whopping $116 billion across 12 Bitcoin-linked funds.

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke about Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against currency debasement, a perspective that aligns with the broader trend of financial institutions warming up to digital assets as regulatory clarity improves.

Institutional Interest Grows in Europe

The re-election of US President Donald Trump has further fueled market optimism, with Bitcoin prices soaring to record highs of $109,241 in January amid strong investor confidence and heightened demand. Meanwhile, new crypto rules in the form of MiCA came into effect in late December in the European Union. The European market is becoming increasingly competitive, with more than 160 ETPs tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens.

BlackRock’s entry into the region could intensify competition while offering investors a new, institutionally backed option. The latest move comes amidst a growing trend among investment firms aiming to expand crypto-backed securities in Europe.

For instance, Kraken recently received approval to offer derivatives, joining the likes of Bitstamp and other platforms. Increased competition in the European crypto ETP space has led to fee reductions, with some expense ratios previously hitting 2.5%. However, the fee structure for BlackRock’s upcoming European crypto ETP remains uncertain.