BlackRock Debuts ETHB Today: A New Staked Ether ETF for Yield-Seeking Investors (Report)

The financial vehicle will begin trading on Nasdaq today under the ticker ETHB.

Nearly two years since the debut of the traditional exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of the largest altcoin, the world’s biggest asset manager is reportedly launching a staking version on Nasdaq today.

BlackRock’s iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) will hold spot ETH and stake a portion of the AuM to benefit from staking rewards.

According to the report, ETHB will be BlackRock’s first and only cryptocurrency fund incorporating staking rewards alongside spot exposure.

Consequently, the asset manager will now have three spot crypto ETFs after the debut of IBIT in January 2024 and ETHA six months later. Both spot ETFs tracking the two largest cryptocurrencies are the leaders in their highly competitive markets, with AuM of over $55 billion for IBIT and $6.5 billion for ETHA.

ETHB will stake a portion of the ether holdings on the Ethereum network, which will allow it to potentially generate additional yield through staking rewards while still tracking the asset’s market price.

Jay Jacobs, BlackRock’s US head of equity ETFs, commented on the new product, indicating that it’s “really about investor choice,” before he added:

“While ETHA has developed liquidity and a growing derivatives market, some investors are focused on maximizing total returns by combining ether price exposure with staking rewards.”

After Ethereum’s merge from proof of work to proof of stake, the network allows ether holders to lock the asset up to help validate transactions and secure the blockchain. They receive rewards for their participation in the form of a feature similar to yield in traditional finance.

Jacobs further noted that certain investors who already hold ETH directly were staking it and weren’t ready to move into an ETF because they would lose that possibility. Now, though, ETHB will allow them to “keep the benefits of staking while gaining the operational advantages of an ETF structure.”

All Ethereum ETFs have attracted more than $11.6 billion in cumulative net inflows since their debut in July 2024. That figure is down from the early October 2025 all-time high of more than $15 billion.