The nine US-listed spot Ether ETFs saw an aggregate inflow of $1.02 billion on Monday, the highest ever inflow since the products launched in mid-2024, as around 240,000 ETH was hoovered up by institutional investors.

The big inflow day adds to a five consecutive trading day inflow streak totalling $1.8 billion. Ether ETFs have now seen a total aggregate inflow of $10.8 billion, and the lion’s share of that has come within the last month or so.

In addition to the overall inflow record, there were new daily inflow records for BlackRock and Fidelity funds, observed industry expert Nate Geraci.

We have a *new* daily record inflow for spot eth ETFs… *$1bil* in new $$$. First daily inflow over $1bil mark. New daily record for both iShares & Fidelity eth ETFs as well. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 12, 2025

BlackRock Leads The Way

BlackRock’s ETHA fund saw a record day with a whopping $640 million inflow as it scooped up more than 150,000 ETH. The fund has now seen more than $10 billion in total inflows, most of which have come over the past month, according to CoinGlass.

Fidelity’s FETH fund saw a record $277 million inflow, with the product taking in over 65,000 ETH on Monday. Even Grayscale’s mini Ethereum trust saw an inflow of $66 million for the day.

“It feels like spot ETH ETFs were severely underestimated simply because TradFi investors didn’t understand Ethereum,” commented Geraci.

Bitcoin had a “nice clean narrative,” as digital gold, but Ether took more time for investors to understand, he said before adding:

“Now they’re hearing ‘backbone of future financial markets’ and it’s resonating.”

The massive ETF inflow came on the same day that Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine announced reaching a milestone of accumulating 1 million ETH.

It also coincided with a surge to an almost four-year high as ETH prices tapped $4,350 on Monday.

Bitcoin ETFs Cooling

Bitcoin spot ETFs are not getting the same love at the moment, with an aggregate inflow of just $178 million on Monday, less than Fidelity’s Ether fund. BlackRock’s IBIT fund accounted for most of this with $138 million in inflows.

Bitcoin funds have seen a four-day consecutive trading inflow streak totalling $950 million as the asset reclaimed $122,000 on Monday.

Nevertheless, BTC has since retreated back to $118,600, which could turn today into an outflow day for spot ETFs.