Bitcoin’s gradual recovery from the latest crash to $55,000 on Saturday continues, with the asset nearing $62,000 on Monday morning, where it was stopped, at least for now.

Some altcoins, such as XMR, CC, and QNT, have produced even more impressive gains, while others, such as PIEVERSE, have tanked hard.

BTC Recovery Continues

There’s no real way to sugarcoat what happened to BTC last week. It was a painful one. Even if we focus on the price moves that transpired since November 13, when BTC was rejected at $70,000, it’s still bad. By November 15, the cryptocurrency had tanked below $62,000 for the first time since July, but that wasn’t the end of it.

The bulls tried to intervene and helped bitcoin recover some ground, or at least not lose additional value, and the asset remained range-bound between $62,000 and $65,000 for days. The next leg down began on Friday morning when it was rejected at the upper boundary of its trading range and dumped to $58,000. So far, it was another 4-5-month low.

However, the bears took complete control of the market on Saturday as liquidity evaporated. In just a few hours, BTC crashed to $55,000 on most exchanges, which became its lowest price tag since September 2024. While some analysts saw positives in the new multi-year low, bitcoin finally rebounded and reclaimed $60,000 on Sunday.

It jumped to almost $62,000 earlier today despite some predictions of a Black Monday given the overall calamity in all financial markets last week. So far, though, BTC stands above $61,000 even after it was rejected at $62,000. All other financial markets have posted gains as well in what is expected to be a short but busy macro week.

QNT on the Rise

Ethereum has defended the $1,700 support after a minor increase. BNB is close to $560, while XRP remains below $0.95. SOL has remained above $70 after a 2.4% jump in a day, while HYPE is close to $64. XMR has reclaimed the $500 level after a 3.5% increase, while CC is up by 3%.

QNT has gained the most among the larger-cap alts, surging by 6.3% to $152. In contrast, ZEC, XLM, DOGE, SHIB, CRO, and WLFI are slightly in the red.

The total crypto market cap, which dropped below $2 trillion on Saturday, is up by 1% daily to $2.080 trillion on CMC.