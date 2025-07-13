TL;DR

Bitwise backs ETH, XRP, SOL, LINK as top plays in the growing asset tokenization wave.

Real-world tokenized assets hit $25B; Bitwise says this could scale with institutional interest.

BlackRock’s CEO sees tokenization as the future—Bitwise says exposure now could prove decisive.

Tokenization Attracts Attention from Top Firms

Bitwise Asset Management has named Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Chainlink (LINK) as top choices for exposure to tokenization. The firm sees these blockchains as the most practical bets in a growing narrative. Demand is rising for on-chain versions of stocks, bonds, and other traditional assets.

In the past month, several developments have pushed tokenization into focus. Robinhood and Kraken rolled out tokenized stock trading for non-U.S. users. Coinbase has filed to offer similar services in the U.S.

Institutions Begin to Move In

Bitwise analysts noted that tokenization is no longer just a theory. The total value of tokenized real-world assets recently reached $25 billion. In Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin plans to tokenize $200 million on the XRP Ledger. Galaxy Digital has also flagged tokenization as a possible threat to the revenue models of traditional exchanges like the NYSE.

Regulators have started to acknowledge the shift. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called tokenization an important “innovation.” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in his annual letter:

“Every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized.”

According to Bitwise, ETH is the current leader. Still, Solana, XRP, and LINK offer unique advantages. Solana has low-cost transactions, XRP is gaining traction in Latin America, and LINK provides the data infrastructure behind asset tracking and pricing. Together, they cover different layers of the ecosystem.

“Ethereum is ahead today, but the space is still open,” the analysts wrote. “It would be unfortunate to bet on the trend early and pick the wrong horse.”

Market Size Could Power Long-Term Growth

The value of global stock and bond markets stands at $257 trillion. Even if just 1% moves on-chain, it could unlock trillions in value. This dwarfs projections for the stablecoin market, which may grow from $250 billion to $2 trillion by 2030.

“If Larry Fink is right, tokenization could grow over 4,000x,” Bitwise said.

Consequently, the firm recommends combining blockchain exposure with public companies like Robinhood or Coinbase for broader access.