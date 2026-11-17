Solana could be in for a major rally that could take its price over $1000 by 2031, but there are some important considerations for this to happen.

Bitwise said that Solana could reach a whopping $1,100 by 2031 in its most optimistic scenario, a forecast built around strong growth in tokenized stocks and on-chain activity.

Its base-case estimate stands at $385, while the bear case puts SOL at $80. The bullish outlook assumes the crypto asset captures a significant share of the tokenized equities market as more traditional assets move onchain.

That trend could make tokenized stocks the network’s biggest source of activity, ahead of crypto trading. Bitwise also estimated that annual network revenue could reach $12.83 billion in this scenario, compared with $6.75 billion in its base case.

Growing App Economy

Zooming out, Solana’s app ecosystem continues to expand, even as overall revenue has cooled from its early-2025 highs. The number of applications generating more than $100,000 annually has climbed from 54 in January 2025 to 107, nearly doubling in that period.

According to Bitwise, such growth suggests more businesses are finding a place on the network and building operations that can last beyond short-lived market trends. Apps on Solana have generated $3.56 billion since the start of 2025, about 27% more than the combined revenue of applications on Ethereum and Hyperliquid L1.

Solana has led all other blockchains in app revenue for 21 consecutive months, including April 2026, when earnings were almost 90% below the January 2025 peak.

Revenue has since more than doubled as activity recovered considerably from that slowdown. Trading remains the biggest source of income for Solana-based apps, and the gap between it and other categories is significant.

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The network’s ten highest-earning applications brought in $1.1 billion over the past year, representing 85% of total app revenue. Nine of them are tied to trading. The group includes decentralized exchanges such as Jupiter and Meteora, Phantom wallet, and platforms like Pump.fun, Axiom, Fomo, and StonkFun.

The four meme coin-focused platforms alone generated $707 million. Meme coins remain a controversial part of Solana’s growth story, but they are difficult to overlook.

Their popularity brought millions of users and automated trading bots onto the network, often competing for transactions at the same time. That activity put considerable pressure on Solana’s infrastructure and forced improvements in capacity and reliability.

Tokenized Stock Trading

Bitwise found that the network now handles billions of transactions each month and has avoided a network-wide outage since February 2024. Trading activity also extends well beyond meme coins. Between January and September 2026, Solana-based decentralized exchanges processed $719 billion in spot volume, which, interestingly, is nearly twice Ethereum’s $383 billion and 31% of the total across blockchains.

Solana is also gaining ground in tokenized equities. It handled $13.4 billion of the $31.4 billion in onchain tokenized stock trading during the same period, and now commands a 42% market share. The network now hosts 2,023 tokenized equity products worth $669 million across 630,000 wallets.