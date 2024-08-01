Following the Bitcoin2024 conference, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has issued a bold call to crypto investors, urging them to rethink BTC’s potential upside.

According to Hougan, the market is “not bullish enough” about the flagship cryptocurrency, and recent developments at the conference have highlighted a shift that could impact Bitcoin’s future value.

Political Figures Support Bitcoin at Bitcoin2024 Conference

As the cryptocurrency market deals with volatility and regulatory uncertainty, investors have long been preoccupied with downside risks, often fearing that bitcoin ‘could go to zero.’ However, Hougan believes that after what he witnessed last week at the Bitcoin2024 conference, the market is “not bullish enough.”

His perspective is based on several announcements made at the event, which featured a lineup of political and financial figures who expressed their support for bitcoin.

The conference saw Presidential Nominee Donald Trump announce plans for a strategic national bitcoin stockpile, aiming to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” Senator Cynthia Lummis also proposed a bill for the U.S. Treasury to purchase 1 million BTC on the open market.

Representative Ro Khanna also urged the Democratic Party to embrace bitcoin as part of America’s financial future. Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed that the U.S. Treasury acquire 4 million BTC, comparing it to the U.S.’s 19% share of global gold reserves.

Senators Roy Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn also expressed strong support for bitcoin, with Haggerty equating it with freedom and Blackburn promoting her pro-BTC stance with her campaign trucks at the conference.

The Crypto Shift

Hougan pointed out that these announcements show a shift in Washington’s stance on cryptocurrency. Less than two years ago, the collapse of FTX and bitcoin’s drop to $17,000 led many to declare the end of crypto.

Today, politicians from both parties are not only recognizing BTC but are also considering major government investments in the digital asset.

Hougan predicts that we might soon see a G20 country adding bitcoin to its balance sheet to get ahead of the U.S., comprehensive crypto legislation passing more quickly due to growing bipartisan support, or Wall Street embracing crypto on a much larger scale than expected.

Hougan emphasized that this shift is not just political opportunism. While it’s clear that politicians are reacting to the growing popularity of crypto among Americans, the implications for investors are significant.

He added that the possibility of BTC being adopted as a reserve asset by the U.S. government represents a major departure from the previously hostile regulatory environment.

He concluded by urging investors to rethink their strategies, emphasizing the need to assess bitcoin’s potential near-term upside. “The sense of what’s possible in Washington on crypto has shifted,” he stated.