Bitcoin (BTC) has weathered one of its most volatile periods in recent months, yet top analysts remain unfazed.

According to Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at the $12 billion asset manager Bitwise, BTC isn’t just surviving; it’s preparing for an unprecedented surge.

Bitcoin Poised for Liftoff

“Bitcoin bulls should be inspired by its performance,” Hougan declared in a recent analysis. “Once this market volatility stabilizes, we’re going to see it return to new all-time highs and beyond.”

His confidence isn’t blind optimism; it’s rooted in Bitcoin’s dramatic evolution since its early days. In his view, the number one cryptocurrency has shed its reputation as a speculative gamble and emerged as a legitimate macro asset.

Comparing BTC’s COVID-era crash, when it plunged below $5,000, to today’s $80,000+ price floor, the analyst noted a critical shift: institutional investors. “It’s a different asset, it has a broader distribution of institutional ownership,” declared Hougan, alluding to its deeper base of holders, including hedge funds, corporations, and even sovereign wealth funds.

The Bitwise executive argued that this structural change has made Bitcoin far more resilient. Unlike 2020, when panic dominated, today’s holders seem to be more long-term believers.

Previously, the investment expert highlighted the fading of existential threats, including the fear of exchange collapses, technological failures, and government bans. In his opinion, President Donald Trump’s establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve eliminated the last significant risk to BTC’s long-term viability.

Market Watch

The crypto community was quick to react to Hougan’s bold forecast. One X user posted, “Bitcoin’s just catching its breath before taking off again!” Another was more cautious, citing Trump’s unpredictability, especially considering how he has blown hot and cold over his new trade policies, causing wild price swings in both the traditional and crypto markets.

Still, others have mocked Hougan’s optimism, with pseudonymous analyst Crypto Orc dismissing it as “sensory deprivation tank” talk.

However, despite the mixed responses, some observers are backing the bullish case. Referencing historical Mayer Multiple trends, prominent on-chain analyst Ali Martinez claimed that a breakout above $86,900 could push BTC prices toward a possible peak near $208,550. This model, using Bitcoin’s price relative to its 200-day moving average, has successfully signaled tops in previous cycles.

Another trader, Aylo, echoed cautious optimism, saying they expect short-term sideways movement but see little downside in the near term.

“I can’t conjure up too many scenarios where some news would force BTC lower in the short term,” he wrote on X. “We’re finally at a point where the market can exhale and catch its breath.”

The asset has surged 8% in 24 hours, hitting $83,425 before settling near $81,770. Though still down 1.7% for the week, it is outperforming the broader crypto market, which dropped 2.6%.