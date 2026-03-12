Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Bittensor (TAO) Jumps 12% Weekly: Chart Formation Signals a Potential Explosive Rally Ahead

What's next for TAO after reaching a one-month peak?
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Share:

Share:

Bittensor (TAO) has pumped by double digits over the past seven days, with some analysts expecting this could be the beginning of a much more substantial surge.

At the same time, certain indicators suggest a short-term correction is also a plausible option.

Further Gains Ahead?

As of this writing, TAO trades at around $213 (per CoinGecko), making it the top daily performer among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies after rising 9% over the period. Its market capitalization soared past the $2 billion psychological mark, thus flipping well-known altcoins such as OKB, ASTER, and others.

The renowned analyst Ali Martinez noted TAO’s strong performance, spotting the potential formation of an Adam & Eve pattern on its price chart. It consists of two bottoms: a sharp “Adam” dip and a rounded “Eve” plunge. The structure is generally considered bullish, as it suggests sellers have lost momentum and could be replaced by buyers. Martinez estimated that in this case, TAO’s price could soar to as high as $270.

X user GalaxyTrading is also quite optimistic. Recently, they described TAO as “the clearest 10x coin for the next altcoin run phase.” The analyst argued that the asset could emerge as a dominant figure in the crypto space thanks to the development of Artificial Intelligence.

ZAYK Charts chipped in, too. Earlier this week, they assumed that Bittensor’s native token was moving within a falling channel, predicting that a breakout above roughly $200 could open the door to a possible 100% increase to almost $400.

Moving South is Also an Option

Despite the prevailing optimism among traders and analysts, some technical indicators suggest TAO’s valuation could tumble in the near future.

You may also like:

The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes, has risen above 70. This signals that the token is overbought and could be on the verge of a short-term pullback. The index runs from 0 to 100, and conversely, ratios below 30 are typically interpreted as buying opportunities.

TAO RSI
TAO RSI, Source: RSI Hunter

The next factor on the list is TAO’s exchange netflow. CoinGlass’s data show that over the past few days, inflows have exceeded outflows, indicating that investors have been shifting from self-custody to centralized platforms. This is often viewed as a pre-sale step.

TAO Exchange Netflow
TAO Exchange Netflow, Source: CoinGlass

 

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Altcoins Bitcoin
News Icon

About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.